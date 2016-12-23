<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Foreign Exchange Market Commentary EUR/USD The EUR/USD pair edged marginally higher for a second day in a row, having jumped up to 1.0499 mid American session, following the release of weaker-than-expected US income and expending data. Personal spending rose 0.2% in November versus 0.3% expected while incomes were essentially unchanged in the same period, against 0.3% expected. Meanwhile, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, was unchanged in November, after a 0.3% monthly increase in October and a 1.4% when compared to a year earlier. Earlier in the day, the final revision of US Q3 GDP came in at 3.5%, beating expectations of an upward revision to 3.3%, whilst Durable Goods Orders beat expectations, but still came in negative, with demand for all durable items falling 4.6% against an expected 4.7% decline. The core reading, excluding aircraft, rose 0.9% after a 0.2% gain a month earlier. Weekly unemployment claims, surprised to the upside, rising by 275K in the week ending December 16. The technical picture continues favoring additional slides, given that the pair retraced sharply after testing the mentioned the daily high, and ends the day not far from its daily low of 1.0425. The price is above a mildly bearish 20 SMA, in the 4 hours chart, while technical indicators in the same chart have lost upward strength and begin turning south with the RSI currently breaking below its 50 level. Short term buyers have been surging around 1.0420, the immediate support, although a break below 1.0390 is required to confirm a retest of the year low in the 1.0350 region. Support levels: 1.0420 1.0390 1.0350

Resistance levels: 1.0460 1.0500 1.0545 USD/JPY The USD/JPY pair closed the day unchanged in the 117.60 region, confined to a tight 60 pips day ever since the day started. Mixed US data and choppy trading around worldwide stocks failed to motivate investors around the pair. Japanese markets will remain closed this Friday, due to The Emperor's Birthday bank holiday, with further range trading expected for this last day of the week. Technically, the daily chart shows that the price has been developing within a small wedge, usually a consolidation figure that precedes a continuation of the previous trend, in this case bullish. Still, investors will likely remain side-lined next week. Shorter term and according to the 4 hours chart, the pair is clearly neutral, with indicators hovering around their mid-lines, but the price well above a bullish 100 SMA, at 115.60, whilst the 200 SMA also maintains its bullish slope far below the shorter. Support levels: 117.10 116.55 116.10

Resistance levels: 117.90 118.30 118.65 GBP/USD The Sterling fell for a third consecutive day against its American rival, with the GBP/USD pair posting a fresh 7-week low of 1.2284 in the US afternoon, and holding nearby ahead of the Asian opening. The first batch of US data released ahead of Wall Street's opening put the pair under pressure, and disappointing income and spending readings released later on the day, weren't enough to trigger a bounce, as concerns over upcoming political developments in the UK, weighed. Reports that a UK-EU trade deal, once the UK leaves the union, could be easily vetoed by any EU member state, dented further hopes for a softer Brexit. Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that the 20 SMA continues capping the upside, currently at 1.2360, while the RSI indicator holds steady around 28, and the Momentum consolidates below its 100 level, maintaining the risk towards the downside. The immediate support comes now at 1.2250, with scope to extend its slide towards the 1.2200 region, once below it this Friday. Support levels: 1.2250 1.2210 1.2170

Resistance levels: 1.2330 1.2385 1.2420