Foreign Exchange Market Commentary EUR/USD The American dollar edged higher in the last day of thin holidays' trading, with most major markets closed in observance of the New Year's day. With only some European markets opened, action was limited to early Europe, where stocks edged higher amid some positive news coming from the EU, although the same data weren't enough to support the EUR. The EUR/USD pair fell down to 1.0460 and settle a few pips above the level, despite the final December Markit Manufacturing PMIs for the Union, were confirmed at near 3-year highs. According to Markit, the German manufacturing sector grew by more than initially estimated, revised up to 55.6 from previous 55.5, its highest in 35 months, whilst the EU final figure matched the initial estimate of 54.9, its highest since April 2011. Japan and New Zealand will extend their holidays into Tuesday, which means full market activity won't resume until the next European opening. As for the technical picture of the EUR/USD pair, this Monday's decline reversed all of Friday's gains, leaving it vulnerable to further slides. The 4 hours chart shows that, after failing to sustain gains beyond a bearish 200 SMA, the pair is trading back below all of its moving averages, whilst technical indicators have continued retreating from overbought readings, decelerating their slides around their mid-lines, maintaining the risk towards the downside, although a downward acceleration through the mentioned daily low is required to confirm an extension towards 1.0420 first, en route to the 1.0350/70 region. Support levels: 1.0460 1.0420 1.0375

Resistance levels: 1.0500 1.0530 1.0575 USD/JPY The USD/JPY pair advanced in thin Asian trading, reaching a daily high of 117.49 and settling a few pips below it, helped by the advance in European equities that weighed on the safe-haven currency. Japan is on a long 4-day holiday, with activity resuming early Wednesday. Until then, there are no macroeconomic releases scheduled. From a technical point of view, the daily advance was contained by a descendant trend line coming from December's high of 118.66, although the pair retains a bullish bias, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price has bounced from a bullish 100 SMA. Additionally and in the same chart, the Momentum indicator heads north well above its 100 level, whilst the RSI indicator consolidates around 56, this last, rather reflecting the absence of volume than lack of buying interest. The recovery needs to extend beyond 117.90 for the pair to retest the mentioned multi-month high, and advance even further towards the 120.00 region. A slide towards 116.00/20 on the other hand, will likely attract buying interest. Support levels: 117.00 116.60 116.20

Resistance levels: 117.55 117.90 118.30 GBP/USD The GBP/USD pair advanced up to 1.2345 early Asia, adding measly 10 pips to its Friday's close, but quickly retreated during European trading hours, to settle 1.2287. There was no catalyst behind the decline but renewed dollar's demand, although concerns about upcoming Brexit persist. In the news, there were reports that UK's PM, Theresa May, plans to stop EU migrants from claiming benefits as part of Brexit negotiations. The plan would affect over 300,000 EU migrants living in the UK who receive in-work benefits. This Tuesday, both economies will release their final December manufacturing PMIs, with US ones expected to receive upward revisions. Technically, and with the price back below the 1.2300 level, the risk has turned towards the downside for the GBP/USD pair, although it would need to break below 1.2260, the immediate support, to confirm a new leg lower, as in the 4 hours chart, the price is holding a few pips above a now horizontal 20 SMA, the Momentum indicator heads lower, still above its 100 level, while the RSI indicator entered negative territory, currently around 47. Support levels: 1.2260 1.2220 1.2170

Resistance levels: 1.2330 1.2385 1.2435