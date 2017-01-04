<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Foreign Exchange Market Commentary EUR/USD The EUR/USD pair fell to a fresh 14-year low of 1.0340, with the dollar ramping higher amid strong local data released during the American session. US construction spending surged to its highest in 10 years increasing by 0.9% in November to $1.18 trillion, while the ISM Manufacturing PMI expanded in December at the fastest pace in two years, up to 54.7 from 53.2 a month earlier. The final Markit Manufacturing PMI for the same month, suffered a modest upward revision, printing 54.3 from an initial estimate of 54.2. Dollar's rally however, was quickly reverted in the US afternoon, with no certain catalyst behind the move, resulting in the EUR/USD pair ending the day around 1.0415, still in the red for the day. Technically, the 4 hours chart for the pair shows that technical indicators have bounced from near oversold territory, but remain well below their mid-lines, and below previous daily highs, whilst the price remains well below its moving averages, indicating that chances of additional gains are limited. Furthermore, and in the mentioned chart, the 20 and 100 SMAs converge around 1.0490, providing a strong dynamic resistance in the case of further recoveries. Despite the latest bounce, the pair is down for a third consecutive day, with lower lows and lower highs in the daily chart indicating that the bearish trend remains firm in place. Support levels: 1.0380 1.0340 1.0300

Resistance levels: 1.0445 1.0490 1.0530 USD/JPY Dollar's momentum, triggered by rising stocks and better-than-expected US data, resulted in the USD/JPY pair advancing up to 118.60, where the pair also topped last December. The rally, however, was quickly reverted mid US session, with the pair plummeting to 117.21, its lowest for the day and settling a few pips above this last ahead of the Asian opening. The dollar index rallied to its highest in almost 15 years this Tuesday, printing 103.76 before turning sharply lower and closing the day around 103.00, with the JPY replicating DXY's moves. Japanese banks will be opening for the first time this week, following a long year-end holiday, bringing alongside the release of local manufacturing and services PMIs. In the meantime, the pair has formed a double top in the mentioned 118.30, with the neckline at 116.04, the low set last December 29th. A break below this last should lead to a fall down to the 114.00 region, this last a major static support as its stands for the 23.6% retracement of the 2011/15 rally. In the 4 hours chart, the price has pulled back to the daily descendant trend line broken earlier in the day, whilst technical indicators turned sharply lower, but hold within positive territory, as a break below 117.00 is required to confirm additional declines. In this last chart, the 100 SMA keeps heading higher at 116.60, providing a dynamic intraday support. Support levels: 117.00 116.60 116.20

Resistance levels: 117.55 117.90 118.30 GBP/USD The GBP/USD pair fell to its lowest since late October, printing 1.2199 before changing course and closing the day marginally lower in the 1.2250 region. Data coming from the UK showed that the manufacturing sector grew to a two-and-a-half-year high in December, as the Markit Manufacturing PMI came in at 56.1 from an upwardly revised 53.6 in November. The pair has bottomed at 1.2200 last December, and today's bounce from the region makes of it a more relevant technical support, ahead of Wednesday's UK data that include lending and money figures, the construction PMI and latest mortgage approvals. Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that the price is still below its 20 SMA, while technical indicators have lost their bearish strength, but remain below their mid-lines, indicating a limited upward potential. The pair advanced up to 1.2306 at the beginning of the day, being steadily rejected by selling interest aligned around the 1.2300 threshold. A stronger resistance, however, stands at 1.2330, and renewed buying interest above it will likely result in a retest of last week high of 1.2387. A bearish acceleration below the 1.2200 figure on the other hand, should favor a downward extension towards 1.2088, October 25th daily low. Support levels: 1.2200 1.2170 1.2130

Resistance levels: 1.2290 1.2330 1.2385