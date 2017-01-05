<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Foreign Exchange Market Commentary EUR/USD The American dollar edged lower against all of its major rivals this Wednesday, with the EUR/USD posting a daily high of 1.0499 in the US afternoon before settling at 1.0480. The DXY retreated further after hitting a 14-year high on Tuesday, towards 102.50, although 10-year Treasury yields recovered some ground, with the benchmark up to 2.46% from previous 2.45%. The FOMC minutes from the December meeting showed that FED officers saw a stronger dollar holding down inflation, putting the greenback under selling pressure immediately after the release, reiterating that a gradual pace of rate hikes will likely remain appropriate while adding that Trump's upcoming administration generates "considerable uncertainty" over its effects on the economy. Earlier in the day, news in the EU surprised to the upside, as the Union's inflation jumped to 1.1% in December, while the core reading advanced to 0.9% after months of being stuck around 0.8%. Alongside with better-than-expected German inflation released on Tuesday, speculation that the ECB will put tapper back on the table, underpinned the common currency. Also, the final revisions for Services and Composite PMIs in the region came in better than initial estimates, indicating strong growth in the last month of 2016. In the EU the economy expanded at its fastest pace since May 2011 according to Markit, with the final output index up to 54.4 from 53.9 in November. In Germany, the services index came in at 54.3, from an initial estimate of 53.8, whilst the final Composite PMI printed 55.2, its highest in five months. The EUR/USD pair pared gains at the 50% retracement of its latest daily slide measured from 1.0649 to 1.0340 at 1.0495, and the upside potential still seems limited according to intraday charts, as in the 4 hours chart one, the price is stuck around a bearish 100 SMA, whilst the Momentum indicator heads north, but below its 100 level, and the RSI indicator consolidates within neutral territory. The 38.2% retracement of the same decline stands at 1.0450, with a break below this last required to see the pair moving back lower. Above 1.0495 on the other hand, the pair has scope to advance up to 1.0530 first, en route to 1.0585. Support levels: 1.0445 1.0400 1.0365

Resistance levels: 1.0495 1.0530 1.0585 USD/JPY The USD/JPY pair closed the day as it started it, around 117.60, a second consecutive doji daily basis. The Nikkei Japan Manufacturing PMI rose to 52.4 in December from 51.3 in November, recording the highest reading in a year, although input prices increased at their sharpest rate since July 2015 amid a weaker yen, according to the Markit survey. The pair was trapped between rising optimism, with the Nikkei up 2.51% after the long year-end holiday, and dollar's intraday weakness. The release of FOMC Minutes late in the US afternoon initially sent the greenback lower, although the movement was reversed after half an hour of trading, despite a modest dovish tone, which missed hawkish market's expectations. From a technical point of view, the pair fell briefly below the daily descendant trend line broken yesterday, but quickly bounced after meeting buying interest around 117.00, settling above it for a second consecutive day. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators are bouncing from their mid-lines, whilst the price came back from a bullish 100 SMA, not enough to confirm further gains, but at least to indicate that buying interest is still high around the pair. The double top at 118.60 remains in play and it will take a clear advance beyond this level to see the pair resuming its advance, eyeing then the 120.00 threshold. Support levels: 117.00 116.60 116.20

Resistance levels: 117.90 118.30 118.66 GBP/USD Robust UK data backed a recovery in the Sterling, which rose up to 1.2352 against the dollar. The kingdom´s Markit Construction PMI hit an 11-month high in December, rising to 54.2 from a previous 52.8. Additionally, mortgages approvals increased to an 8-month high in November, from 67.371K to 67.505K, whilst consumer credit rose by 1.0% from the previous month, up by £1.9 billion. A less hawkish than-expected tone in FOMC Minutes gave the pair the final push towards the mentioned high, with the GBP/USD pair settling above 1.2330 at the end of the day. Nevertheless, persistent Brexit fear remain in the background, and rallies are still seen as selling opportunities, with large bearish orders awaiting in the 1.2500 region. Technically, the 4 hours chart is showing that the price is a few pips above the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily fall, whilst the price is above a horizontal 20 SMA and technical indicators head higher, entering positive territory, all of which favors additional advances as long as short term pullbacks hold above 1.2300, with scope to extend up to 1.2460, the 50% retracement of the same decline. Support levels: 1.2300 1.2265 1.2230

Resistance levels: 1.2385 1.242 1.2460