Foreign Exchange Market Commentary EUR/USD The EUR/USD pair hit its highest for the week, printing 1.0602 mid American afternoon, following the release of soft US employment figures, released one day before the monthly Nonfarm Payroll report. The greenback came under selling pressure after FED's Minutes showed high levels of uncertainty amid upcoming Trump's administration, and whilst the pace of rate hikes is expected to remain in two-three hikes for 2017, the news made investors gave second thoughts to dollar's sharp post-election rally. In the EU, the Producer Price Index for November came in better-than-expected, as wholesale inflation rose by 0.3% in the month, and by 0.1% when compared to a year earlier, beating market's expectation, although the YoY reading suffered a strong set-back from previous 0.8%. As for US data, the Challenger Job Cuts report for December showed that the employers announced laid-off in the month that were 42% higher than those from a year earlier, when US employers announced plans to shed 33,627 jobs. The ADP private employment survey printed 153K, missing expectations of 170K while November reading suffer a 1,000 downward revision. Weekly unemployment claims, however, fell to 235K from a previously revised 263K. Dollar's decline pared after the release of the ISM non-manufacturing PMI, which came in at 57.2 beating consensus of 56.6. The Markit services PMI reached 53.9 in December, from previous 53.4. The technical picture is bullish as the day comes to an end, with the pair at 1.0595, and the 4 hours chart showing that the price settled above its 200 SMA for the first time since November 9th, and above the 23.6% retracement of the 1.1299/1.0340 decline. Additionally the Momentum indicator maintains its sharp upward slope within overbought territory, whilst the RSI indicator holds near oversold readings. The mentioned Fibonacci retracement stands at 1.0530, the immediate support and the level to break to deny further gains. A disappointing report on the other hand, can push the pair up to 1.0710, the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned decline. Support levels: 1.0530 1.0490 1.0445

Resistance levels: 1.0615 1.0650 1.0710 USD/JPY The USD/JPY pair plunged to 115.21, its lowest since mid December, holding nearby ahead of Friday's opening. The pair plunged once it broke below 117.00 following the release of US FED's soft Minutes, accelerating further lower after US employment data released this Thursday disappointed. The ADP survey showed that the private sector added just 153,000 new jobs in December, well below the 170K expected of previous 251K. December is a month when job's creation tends to be above-average, due to seasonal hiring, and this poor ADP somehow anticipates a poor NFP report for Friday. Nevertheless, rather than in jobs' creation, attention will focus on wages after the surprise slump in November. From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart for the USD/JPY pair shows that the price met some buying interest around a bullish 200 SMA, helped by strong growth in the US services sector last December, but also that it clearly break below its 100 SMA, for the first time in almost two months. In the same chart, the Momentum indicator maintains its sharp bearish slope, whilst the RSI indicator decelerated around 36, both still pointing for a downward continuation on a break below the mentioned daily low. Support levels: 115.20 114.80 114.40

Resistance levels: 116.10 116.60 117.00 GBP/USD The GBP/USD pair advanced sharply in the US session, rallying up to 1.2432, its highest since December 19th. Once again, stronger-than-expected UK data underpinned the Sterling, in spite of looming Brexit, with the December Markit Services PMI up to 56.2 from previous 55.2, the highest since July 2015. Combined to the latest Manufacturing and Construction PMIs, data clearly reflects the economy's resilience to Brexit's probable consequences. The rally, however, was triggered by soft US employment data, ahead of the US NFP release this Friday. From a technical point of view, the pair settled above the 38.2% retracement of its latest decline around 1.2400, and currently trades above the 200 EMA, for the first time since mid December. Additionally, the price extended well above its 20 SMA that anyway continues lacking directional strength in the 1.2290 region, whilst technical indicators have pared gains and are now consolidating, near overbought readings. The next Fibonacci resistance stands at 1.2500, and large selling interest is suspected around it, limiting chances of a steeper recovery. Support levels: 1.2400 1.2365 1.2330

Resistance levels: 1.2460 1.2500 1.2550