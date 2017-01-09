<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Foreign Exchange Market Commentary EUR/USD The negative impact of the FOMC's Minutes on the dollar, was partially offset by a mixed employment report, released on Friday. The US created 156,000 new jobs last December, below market's expectations of 178K, whilst the unemployment rate ticked up from 4.6% to 4.7%. Wages, however, surprised to the upside, as average hourly earnings grew by 2.9% in December from previous 2.6%, its highest rate of growth since June 2009. On a monthly basis, hourly earnings rose by 0.4%, against previous month's decline of -0.1%. Gains in salaries somehow reaffirmed FED's conviction of the labour market's strength. The EUR/USD pair initially advanced to 1.0619 with the news, its highest for the week, but finally ended the day around 1.0530, as dollar buyers returned once the dust settled and realizing that the figures are not enough to take the FED out of the tightening path presented last December. News coming from the EU on Friday showed that business and consumers sentiment for December remains strong, as the Economic Sentiment Indicator for the region increased to 107.8 from an upwardly revised 106.6, in line with the upward momentum of the economy seen late 2016. From a technical point of view, the pair failed to hold on to gains above 1.0600 for a second consecutive week, whilst posting a lower high. Additionally, the price was unable to establish above the 23.6% retracement of the November/January decline, at 1.0565, suggesting that weakness will likely persist. In the daily chart, the price is currently above a bearish 20 DMA, around 1.0445, but far below sharply bearish 100 and 200 DMAs, whist technical indicators have turned modestly lower within positive territory, indicating that the pair may resume its decline on a break below the mentioned 1.0445 dynamic support. In the 4 hours chart, a bullish 20 SMA stands a few pips below the current price, the RSI indicator has lost directional strength within neutral territory, while the Momentum indicator retreated sharply from overbought territory, but still holds above 100, also suggesting that further signs are needed to confirm a steeper decline. Support levels: 1.0530 1.0490 1.0445

Resistance levels: 1.0565 1.0615 1.0650 USD/JPY After posting a fresh 3-week low of 115.06, the USD/JPY pair closed the week flat a couple of pips below the 117.00 level, with the Japanese yen undermined by a recovery in USD-related assets. On Friday, and following a mixed US employment report, which showed less-than-expected jobs' creation, but a strong gain in wages, US yields bounced back from multi-week lows, while stocks posted all-time highs, with the DJIA flirting with 20,000. Further gains are still to be confirmed, as the daily chart shows that technical indicators have turned sharply higher, and are currently struggling to confirm an upward extension into positive territory, whilst the 100 DMA extended further above the 200 DMA, both far below the current level. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have recovered from oversold readings, but pared gains below their mid-lines, having lost upward momentum, whilst the price bounced from a bullish 200 SMA, but was unable to extend beyond the 100 SMA, now at 117.40. It would take a clear advance beyond this last to confirm additional gains, back towards the 118.60 price zone. Support levels: 116.55 116.10 115.70

Resistance levels: 117.00 117.40 117.90 GBP/USD The GBP/USD pair reversed its Thursday's gains to close the week in the red at 1.2284. The Pound got a boost from dollar's FOMC-triggered weakness that resulted in the pair advancing up to 1.2432, a 2-week high. Still, concerns about the upcoming Brexit continued to weigh on the UK currency, fueled by comments by Jonathan Faull. Faull was a British official in the European Commission, who retired this January after the failed attempt to keep the UK in the EU. In an interview last Friday, he said that access to the single market is not "for sale," implicating that the UK will be unable to buy privileged access to the single market after leaving the EU. Despite UK's economic data released during the week showed that the economic momentum kept picking up during the last quarter of the year, news were not enough to benefit the Pound. Technically, the daily chart shows that the price advanced temporarily above a bearish 20 SMA, now around 1.2365, and even beyond the 38.2% retracement of the latest daily decline before sinking. In the same chart, technical indicators have turned south after failing to surpass their mid-lines, maintaining the risk towards the downside. In the shorter term and according to the 4 hours chart, the downside is also favored, with the 20 SMA converging with the 23.6% retracement of the mentioned side around 1.2330, and technical indicators now flat around their mid-lines, after correcting the overbought conditions reached a day before. Support levels: 1.2260 1.2220 1.2185

Resistance levels: 1.2330 1.2365 1.2410