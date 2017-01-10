<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Foreign Exchange Market Commentary EUR/USD The American dollar edged lower in quiet trading this Monday, with the Pound and the Japanese yen being the worst and the best performers respectively. As for the common currency, is barely 40 pips higher daily basis, as German data, despite from November last year, failed to confirm solid growth in the region. German's Industrial Production increased by a meager 0.4% monthly basis, against expectations of a 0.7% gain, while October reading suffered a modest revision up to 0.5%. The annual reading came in at 2.2%, also missing market's forecast. The Trade Balance in the country for the same month was more encouraging, as the seasonally adjusted trade surplus widened to €21.7B, better than the €20.8B expected, with monthly imports up by 3.5% and exports by 3.9%. In the US, the FED's Labor Market Conditions Index declined by 0.3 in December, against a previous gain of 1.5, usually seen as a sign of slowing in the sector, yet after the release of Friday's Payrolls, the news was far from a shock. Additionally, US policymakers reiterated their hawkish rhetoric, with Rosengren foreseeing more regular hikes. The EUR/USD pair closed the day around 1.0565, the 23.6% retracement of the 1.1299/1.0340 decline, unable to rally, despite broad dollar's weakness. The pair is trying to bottom ever since the year started, and while there are no signs that the rally may continue, particularly amid self EUR weakness, those looking for parity seem to have taken a step to the sidelines. From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart shows that the price is now standing above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA crossing above the 200 SMA after already surpassing the 100 one, usually a sign of a bullish continuation. Yet, in the same chart, the Momentum has turned south whilst the RSI indicator lacks enough strength and consolidates at 57. Also, failure to hold gains above 1.0600 during the past two weeks, suggests that a rally beyond 1.0650 is required to confirm the bullish extension. Support levels: 1.0530 1.0490 1.0445

Resistance levels: 1.0580 1.0615 1.0650 USD/JPY The USD/JPY pair rallied to 117.53 at the beginning of the day, but changed course mid European morning with the Japanese yen accelerating its advance in the US session, tracking the poor performance of American stocks and yields. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasuries fell 3 basis points at 2.38% percent, while the 30-year bond yield was 3 basis points lower at 2.97%, as fears about a "hard Brexit" and Chinese woes fueled demand for safe-haven assets. China's Central Bank has struggled with a plummeting Yuan last week, and on Saturday, the government said that its foreign exchange reserves fell to a near a six-year low. From a technical point of view, the USD/JPY looks increasingly bearish after the failed attempt to sustain gains beyond the 117.00 figure, and technical readings in the 4 hours chart support a new leg lower, as the price retreated quite fast from its 100 SMA, while the RSI indicator maintains its bearish slope around 43. In the same chart, the 200 SMA has provided a strong dynamic support last week, currently standing around 115.60, with a break below it opening doors for a downward extension towards 114.00 a long term Fibonacci support. Support levels: 116.00 115.55 115.10

Resistance levels: 116.60 117.00 117.45 GBP/USD The British Pound fell sharply against all of its major rivals, hitting 1.2123 against the greenback, its lowest since late October, before bouncing modestly. Comments from UK's Prime Minister, Theresa May, revived fears of a "hard Brexit," as in a television interview, she somehow hinted that leaving the EU will also mean leaving the single market, as the government does not want to keep "bits" of EU membership, but seek for the “best possible deal for UK companies to be able to trade in and within the EU and European companies to operate and trade within the UK.” The GBP/USD pair reached extreme oversold conditions, but remains well below the 1.2200 level, unable to attract buyers, and poised to extend its decline, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price accelerated its slide far below a now bearish 20 SMA, the Momentum indicator keeps heading south, despite being in extreme oversold territory, whilst the RSI indicator holds around 32, losing its bearish strength, but far from reversing it. October 25th low, at 1.2088 is the level to watch, as a break below it will open doors for a test of the critical 1.2000 figure. Support levels: 1.2125 1.2085 1.2050

Resistance levels: 1.2200 1.2240 1.2290