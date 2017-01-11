<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Foreign Exchange Market Commentary EUR/USD The American dollar weakened further in the Asian trading session, sending the EUR/USD up to 1.0626, a fresh weekly high, although the pair changed course mid European morning, unable to sustain gains above the 1.0600 level. There were no macroeconomic news in the EU, while in the US, data were mixed, with the number of jobs' openings little changed in November at 5.522 million, against expectations of 5.555M and below previous 5.451M. The NFIB Business Optimism Index for November, jumped to 105.8 beating expectations and previous 98.4, the biggest confidence monthly rise since 1980 and the highest since the end of 2004. The greenback has been generally soft in the near-term, but the long term scenario, with healthy employment, growing inflation, and the Central Bank being the only in the tightening path, continues favoring dollar's gains in the longer run. Intraday, the absence of macroeconomic releases has left majors at the goodwill of sentiment, led by stocks. With European and American equities modestly up, the dollar closed higher against most of its major rivals. The EUR/USD pair fell down to 1.0550 and trades a few pips above it by the end of the US session, offering now a neutral stance in the 4 hours chart, as the price is stuck around the 23.6% retracement of its latest monthly slide and the 20 SMA, both around 1.0565, while technical indicators have turned modestly lower around their mid-lines, lacking directional momentum. A break below 1.0500 should see the pair resuming its decline, while only beyond 1.0650, December 29th high, the pair can gather some upward momentum and extend its upward corrective move up to 1.0710. Support levels: 1.0530 1.0490 1.0445

Resistance levels: 1.0580 1.0620 1.0650 USD/JPY The USD/JPY pair maintains the bearish tone seen late last week, falling down to 115.19 this Tuesday, and unable to regain the 116.00 mark, in spite of marginally stronger dollar by the end of the day. Yields remained stable in the US, with the 10-year note benchmark at 2.38%, unchanged from its previous close. Japan will release its preliminary leading economic index and December's foreign reserves during the upcoming session, these lasts being more relevant given latest news coming from China. In the meantime, and from a technical point of view, the pair is biased lower in intraday charts, as in the 1 hour one, the price is developing below its 100 and 200 SMAs, with the shortest providing an immediate resistance at 116.25, and technical indicators having quickly resuming their declines after entering positive territory. In the 4 hours chart, the Momentum indicator heads south below its 100 level, the RSI consolidates around 43, while the price struggles around the 200 SMA, having pared early gains well below the 100 SMA. A break below 115.00 will expose the long term Fibonacci support at 114.00, and even though, the movement will remain corrective, as it will mean that the pair retraced half of its latest gains. Support levels: 115.40 115.00 114.60

Resistance levels: 116.10 116.60 117.00 GBP/USD Brexit-related concerns maintained the Pound under pressure, with the GBP/USD pair extending its slide to a fresh multi-month low of 1.2106 mid London session. There were no fundamental news coming from the UK this Tuesday, but on Wednesday, the kingdom will release its latest Trade Balance data, alongside with manufacturing and industrial production figures, which surprised to the downside in October, and may disappoint again tomorrow. Good results from the mentioned reports will likely do little for the Pound, as the ongoing negative tone is based on political woes, although another round of negative readings will only fuel Pound's slide. The pair advanced up to 1.2189, but quickly retraced and in the 4 hours chart, the risk remains towards the downside, as the 20 SMA has accelerated its slide far above the current level, while the RSI indicator resumed its decline after a modest upward correction from oversold readings. The Momentum indicator in the mentioned chart also stands well below its mid-line, supporting the case of a new leg lower on a break below the 1.2080 region, a strong static support area. Support levels: 1.2130 1.2085 1.2050

Resistance levels: 1.2200 1.2240 1.2290