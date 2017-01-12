<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Foreign Exchange Market Commentary EUR/USD A cautious mood prevailed during the first half of the day, as the market waited for the first speech of the US upcoming President Trump, in the US afternoon. The American dollar appreciated ahead of Wall Street opening, sending the EUR/USD pair to its lowest for the week at 1.0453, helped by the positive tone in worldwide stocks and, but turned south after the presser, with the EUR/USD advancing beyond the 1.0600 level. Trump's comments covered many aspects of his upcoming administration, but uncertainty persists as its unclear which are his priorities. Among others, he criticized the pharmaceutical industry, insisted that Mexico will end up paying the wall, and announced the creation of a trust, administrated by his sons, who will take care of his business as he won't be able to do both. Despite some positive words towards the automakers industry, stocks fell sharply after his comments, putting the greenback under pressure across the board. Closing the day up, the EUR/USD pair establish itself above the 23.6% retracement of its latest bearish run, although the lower low daily basis, has somehow increased the risk of a new leg lower for the upcoming days, moreover as the pair has been steadily rejected from advances beyond the 1.0600 figure. In the 4 hours chart, the price has recovered above all of its moving averages that anyway have turned horizontal, a clear indication of the absence of directional strength, while the 20 and the 200 SMAs, stand quite close to the mentioned Fibonacci level. Technical indicators in the mentioned time frame have abruptly changed course an entered positive territory, but without enough to strength to confirm a steeper recovery. As commented on previous updates, only a firm advance beyond the 1.0650 level will open doors for additional gains, whilst below 1.0445, chances are of a retest of the multi-year low posted early January at 1.0340. Support levels: 1.0565 1.0530 1.0490

Resistance levels: 1.0620 1.0650 1.0710 USD/JPY The USD/JPY pair plummeted to 114.23, its lowest since early November, after the technical breakout of the 115.00 level, fueled by upcoming US President Donald Trump´s press conference. The JPY traded advanced up to 116.86 early US session, helped by the positive tone of stocks after the opening, but the dominant bearish momentum resumed after Trump´s words stirred up uncertainty. Adding to JPY's strength were positive news coming from the country overnight, as the November Coincident index surged to its highest in almost three years, printing 115.1 from previous 113.5, a sign of consumption improvement. The pair bounced from the mentioned low, but is having a hard time around the 115.00 level ahead of the Asian opening, and looking increasingly bearish according to technical readings, as in the 4 hours chart, the price has broken below its 200 SMA for the first time in two months, while technical indicators head strongly lower at fresh weekly lows, supporting a continued decline for the upcoming Asian session. Support levels: 114.60 114.20 113.70

Resistance levels: 116.10 116.60 117.00 GBP/USD The GBP/USD pair bounced from a fresh multi-month low of 1.2037 achieved during the American afternoon, as Trump's press conference triggered a short-term dollar sell-off. At the beginning of the day, data coming from the UK showed that in November 2016, Industrial Production was estimated to have increased by 2.1% compared with October 2016, while yearly basis, the increase was of 2.0%. Manufacturing Production increased by 1.3% in the same month, and by 1.2% when compared to November 2015. The total trade balance, however, posted a larger-than-expected deficit of £4.167B. The pair closed the day with gains after advancing up to 1.2270, now the immediate short term resistance, and in the 4 hours chart, technical readings favor additional advances, as the price is above a bearish 20 SMA whilst technical indicators bounced from oversold readings and maintain their strong bullish slopes within positive territory. Nevertheless, the negative sentiment towards the Pound may likely resume once the dust settles, with renewed declines below the 1.2200 figure denying chances of a firmer recovery. Support levels: 1.2200 1.2150 1.2110

Resistance levels: 1.2270 1.2310 1.3360