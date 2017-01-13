<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Foreign Exchange Market Commentary EUR/USD The American dollar fell further this Thursday, following the disappoint press conference from US President elect Trump late Wednesday. The EUR/USD pair rallied up to 1.0684 ahead of Wall Street opening, having spent the rest of the day consolidating above the 1.0620 level. The common currency received some additional support from local data, as German released its final 2016 GDP figure, showing that the country grew by 1.9% in 2016, from 1.7 in 2016. Also, the EU Industrial Production figures beat expectations in November, up by 1.5% in the month. The annual growth rate reached 3.2%, the strongest since 2011. In the US, weekly unemployment claims reached 247K last week, below market's forecast of 255K, although the previous week figure was upwardly revised to 237K from 235K. Import prices in December rose by 0.4%, following a 0.2% decline in November, whilst export prices rose by 0.3% from a previous -0.1%. Heading into Friday, the EUR/USD pair trades around 1.0658, with scope to extend its advance during the upcoming sessions according to intraday technical readings, given that if finally broke beyond December 29th high. Additionally, and in the 4 hours chart, the price is well above a now bullish 20 SMA that surpassed the larger ones whilst technical indicators maintain their upward strength within positive territory. The next relevant resistance comes at 1.0710, which stands for the 38.2% retracement of the November/January slide, with a weekly close above it, supporting a recovery up to 1.0800/40 for the upcoming week. Support levels: 1.0620 1.0565 1.0520

Resistance levels: 1.0710 1.0750 1.0800 USD/JPY The USD/JPY pair plunged to its lowest in over a month, printing 113.75, before settling above the 114.00 level, still trading at its lowest since early December. The poor performance in stocks, added to a decline in US Treasury yields, with the 10-year benchmark trading at its lowest level since last November, and settling around 2.33%, as investors continued to reassess their post-elections positions. A couple of FED's members hit the wires in different events, some of them sounding more optimistic than other. Philadelphia FED´s President, Patrick Harker, said that the year started off on a "good foot" with inflation expectations starting to rally, whilst Evans and Bullard offered a more cautious approach to upcoming growth. From a technical point of view, the pair has reached a major support level, as 114.00 stands for the 23.6% retracement of the 2011/15 rally. The bounce has been for the most shallow so far, and the risk remains towards the downside in the short term, as in the 4 hours chart, the price remains far below its moving averages, with the 100 SMA gaining bearish strength around 117.00, and technical indicators hovering near oversold territory. The price needs to regain the 116.00 level during the upcoming days to regain the bullish potential seen mid December, something quite unlikely at this point. Renewed selling pressure below the 114.00 on the other hand, could see the pair returning to the 110.00 level during the upcoming weeks. Support levels: 114.60 114.20 113.70

Resistance levels: 116.10 116.60 117.00 GBP/USD Pound's rally against the greenback was short-lived, with the GBP/USD pair ending the day in the red below the 1.2200 mark. Dollar's broad weakness sent the pair up to 1.2316 in the London session, but was not enough to offset concerns about the upcoming Brexit. There were no macroeconomic releases in the UK this Thursday, although news that Theresa May will deliver a Brexit speech next Tuesday put investors in alert. The PM will likely set out the guidelines of the government's Brexit strategy, ahead of the court ruling on whether the Parliament should be given or not, a vote on the timing of the start of Britain's exit from the EU. The GBP/USD pair gave back all of its Wednesday gains, having been unable to recover above the 61.8% retracement of its latest decline between 1.2343 and 1.2130 at 1.2280, now trading also below the 38.2% retracement of the same decline, indicating how strong the dominant bearish trend is. In the 4 hours chart, the price is pressuring a horizontal 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators have turned sharply lower, with the RSI already within negative territory, supporting a bearish extension for this last day of the week. Support levels: 1.2130 1.2080 1.2040

Resistance levels: 1.2225 1.2280 1.2330