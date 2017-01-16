<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Foreign Exchange Market Commentary EUR/USD The EUR/USD pair closed the week above the 1.0600 level for the first time last November, as upcoming US President Donald Trump´s press conference, erode confidence in the US. Following FED's Minutes full of uncertainty, Trump disappointed investors by providing no clues on his upcoming policies, but focusing on fueling the fire on possible international conflicts with Russia and Mexico. A conflict with China has also escalated over the weekend, as on Friday, Trump expressed his willingness to end the "one-China" policy, the one that considers Taiwan as a part of the country, as he said that "everything is under negotiation, including one-China." The country quickly responded on Sunday, saying that its one-China policy is “non-negotiable.” Trump will take the office this upcoming Friday, and the market will be eagerly waiting for his words, although more of the same is expected. In the news, US data was mixed last Friday, with December Retail Sales growing by 0.6%, in the month, below the 0.7% expected. The core reading printed 0.2%, below the expected 0.5%, while the control group figure was also a miss. Inflation prices at factory gates, however, improved as the PPI rose by 0.3% monthly basis, and 1.6% when compared to a year earlier, whilst the core readings beat expectations with the PPI ex Food and Energy up 1.6% YoY. From a technical point of view, the daily chart shows that the latest recovery has stalled below the 38.2% retracement of the November/January decline at 1.0710, now the critical resistance to break to confirm additional advances during the upcoming days towards the long term resistance in the 1.0800/40 region. In the mentioned chart, the price remains well below its moving averages, whilst technical indicators maintain their upward potential, heading north within positive territory, supporting a new leg higher for the days ahead. Shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the risk is also towards the upside, as the price has been finding intraday support on a bullish 20 SMA, now around 1.0610, while the Momentum indicator keeps heading higher well above its mid-line. Support levels: 1.0610 1.0565 1.0520

Resistance levels: 1.0710 1.0750 1.0800 USD/JPY The USD/JPY pair closed the week sharply lower at 114.44, the largest weekly decline since mid July 2016, as confidence in the US future economic growth kept decreasing, following Trump's press conference. Better-than-expected data coming from Japan, as the Leading Economic Index rose to 102.7 in November from previous 100.8, was not enough to offsets concerns about a stronger yen, as if the currency keeps appreciating, the BOJ will have to take additional easing steps. The pair closed in the red on Friday, despite US inflation, in the form of PPI, came in better-than-expected, and that US Treasury yields recovered from the multi-month lows seen earlier in the week, indicating that further declines are likely for the upcoming days. From a technical point of view, the daily chart shows that the price has retraced just the 23.6% of its latest bullish run, but also that it stands a few pips above 114.00, the 23.6% retracement of the 2011/2015 rally, with renewed selling pressure below this last probably resulting in a steeper slide. In the same chart, technical indicators head sharply lower within negative territory, while a bullish 100 DMA stands around 109.10, too far away to be relevant as support. Shorter term, technical readings in the 4 hours chart favor a bearish extension, given that indicators head south within negative territory, whilst the price remains far below its 100 and 200 SMAs, with the shortest gaining downward strength for the first time in over three months. Support levels: 114.00 113.65 113.20

Resistance levels: 114.70 115.20 115.60 GBP/USD The GBP/USD pair fell to its lowest since last October this past week, and closed a second consecutive one with losses, hit once again by Brexit's concerns. Despite broad dollar's weakness, the Pound was unable to sustain gains, with Wednesday's decline fueled by news that Prime Minister Theresa May, will outline the government's Brexit strategy next Tuesday. Her wording over the previous weekend, suggested that May is more interested in keeping the borders under control than on retaining access to the EU single market. Despite she later stated that the media misunderstood her words, the damage was already done. Also, during the upcoming week, the UK High Court will likely unveil its decision on whether the Parliament has to vote, or not, on the date of the beginning of Brexit. Despite closing flat on Friday, the pair is poised to extend its decline, as in the daily chart, a bearish 20 DMA keeps capping the upside, while the RSI indicator heads north around 38, although the Momentum indicator lacks directional strength, but holds within negative territory. In the 4 hours chart, the price is hovering around a horizontal 20 SMA, whilst the RSI indicator heads south around 44, supporting some further slides despite the diverging Momentum. Support levels: 1.2130 1.2080 1.2040

Resistance levels: 1.2190 1.2235 1.2280