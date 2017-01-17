<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Foreign Exchange Market Commentary EUR/USD The EUR/USD pair settled around 1.0600 this Monday, with the financial scene dominated by renewed fears about a hard Brexit, after an UK´s newspaper reported that PM Theresa May will go for it in her speech this Tuesday, according to “sources familiar with the prime minister’s thinking.” The dollar gapped higher against all of its European rivals as the Pound sank, although the common currency absorb the impact fairly, quickly filling the opening gap. The downward pressure resumed with London opening, but buying interest on a dip below the 1.0600 level kept the pair afloat. There were no relevant macroeconomic releases in Europe, while US markets were closed amid a local holiday, leading to a quiet consolidation during the American afternoon, with investors in cautious mode ahead of the upcoming UK's PM May speech. From a technical point of view, the pair has partially lost the strong upward potential seen last week, although further declines will depend on the capability of the pair to break below the 1.0565 level, an immediate Fibonacci support. In the 4 hours chart, the pair has broken below a still bullish 20 SMA, whilst the Momentum indicator lost directional strength after entering bearish territory, and the RSI indicator holds flat around 50, rather reflecting the limited volume than suggesting further slides. A recovery above 1.0650 will likely put the EUR back in the bullish track, while a break below the mentioned Fibonacci support will open doors for a decline towards the 1.0480/90 price zone. Support levels: 1.0565 1.0520 1.0485

Resistance levels: 1.0650 1.0710 1.0750 USD/JPY The USD/JPY pair fell to a fresh multi-month low of 113.61, as investors rushed into safe-haven assets following renewed speculation that the UK´s government will opt out for a hard Brexit. Stocks fell in Asia and Europe, although with the US on holidays, Yen's demand moderated in the US session, helping the pair to hold above the 114.00 figure, but not by much. During the upcoming Asian session, Japan will release its latest Industrial Production data, although there are good chances that the market will remain in wait-and-see mode ahead of upcoming May's speech. Technically, the risk is towards the downside, as the pair settled well below the 114.50 level, the 23.6% retracement of its latest weekly advance. In the 4 hours chart, the price is also well below its 100 and 200 SMAs, with the shortest accelerating its decline above the largest, whilst the RSI indicator consolidates near oversold territory, and the Momentum indicator advances within positive territory. Buyers on dips below 114.00 are still strong, yet if risk aversion persist, the pair will likely end up breaking below the level, and extend down to the 113.00/20 region, the next strong static support area. Support levels: 114.00 113.65 113.20

Resistance levels: 114.70 115.20 115.60 GBP/USD The GBP/USD pair fell to its lowest since the "flash-crash" from mid October, trading at over 30-year lows, at the beginning of the week, on news suggesting UK's PM, Theresa May upcoming speech will make it clear that Downing Street is going for a hard Brexit. Headlines suggesting that the UK government would prioritize immigration controls and free-trade deals with countries across the word, in detriment of being an active participant of the EU Single Market, smashed the Pound, despite no official comment has been made so far. The pair recovered up to 1.2084 intraday, and settled around 1.2060, as investors wait for Mrs. May early Tuesday. From a technical point of view, the pair is biased lower, with scope to extend its decline beyond the daily low set at 1.1986, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price is well below a bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators have recovered partially from oversold readings, but remain well below their mid-lines, with the RSI slowly turning south. Nevertheless, upcoming direction will depend on Theresa May's speech, and if she confirms the weekend headlines, the decline could extend to fresh multi-decade lows below the 1.1900 threshold. Support levels: 1.2035 1.2000 1.1970

Resistance levels: 1.2085 1.2120 1.2165