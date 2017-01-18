<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Foreign Exchange Market Commentary EUR/USD The EUR/USD pair extended its advance up to 1.0718, with the dollar weighed by comments coming from Donald Trump, as he warned that the greenback is “too strong” for US companies to compete with their Chinese counterparts. Furthermore, the risk-averse sentiment seen at the beginning of the week extended into Tuesday, with Asian share markets plummeting and European ones opening sharply lower, and safe-haven assets extending their latest rally. In the data front, Germany released the January ZEW survey, that continued to improve, although by less than expected, with the index up to 16.6 from previous 13.8. For the whole region, sentiment also improved, with the survey reaching 23.2, above previous 18.1, but below the 24.2 expected. In the US, the New York Manufacturing index for January came in at 6.5, down from previous 9.0 and the expected 8.5. Still the UK Prime Minister Theresa May and the Sterling stole the show this Tuesday, by confirming the UK is ready to go for a hard Brexit, but with a quite conciliatory tone and even agreed to submit to the local parliament the final Brexit deal. Her wording helped to ease near-term concerns over a hard-Brexit, but indeed it will be a bumpy road ahead. Now trading around 1.0700, the recent advance provides further evidence that the pair has found an interim bottom, and that the upward movement may extend during the upcoming days, towards the critical 1.0800/40 region, which was a strong base during 2015 and 2016. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have resumed their advances within positive territory after a modest downward correction, with intraday buying interest now aligned around 1.0650. In the mentioned chart, the price has extended above a bullish 20 SMA, but an extension beyond 1.0720 is now required to confirm a new leg higher. Support levels: 1.0565 1.0520 1.0485

Resistance levels: 1.0650 1.0710 1.0750 USD/JPY The Japanese yen appreciated strongly against its American rival, as investors rushed to dump the American currency after upcoming US president said it was "too strong." Worldwide stocks closing in the red, and the 10-year Treasury yield falling down to 2.307% earlier Tuesday, the lowest intraday level since Nov. 29, supported the case for a bearish USD/JPY. The pair traded as low as 112.67 before recovering moderately, but poor US data, as the NY Empire State Manufacturing index fell to 6.5 in January from previous 9.0, indicating that business activity in the region grew at a slower rate during the month. Trading at over one-month lows, the pair is technically poised to extend its side, after breaking the key 114.00 figure. In the 4 hours chart, the Momentum indicator maintains a strong bearish slope within negative territory, while the RSI indicator stands at 27, maintaining the risk towards the downside, moreover, the 100 SMA has turned strongly lower above the current level. Support levels: 112.65 112.20 111.80

Resistance levels: 113.35 113.70 114.00 GBP/USD The GBP/USD pair soared after PM Teresa May shed some light over the government Brexit's plan, as despite confirming the aim to fully leave the EU, including the Single Market, she made some concessions to the local Parliament, as the final Brexit deal will be put to a vote in both Houses. Also, she stated that the government will pursue the best free-trade agreement possible, not only with Europe, but with the rest of the world. The UK will no longer contribute "huge sums" to the EU after the Brexit, but added that in some stances, it may have to make an "appropriate contribution" to be part of European schemes." The pair reached a daily high of 1.2414 before retreating modestly, holding on to gains early Asia, but is yet to be seen if current gains are sustainable in time, as at the end of the day, Brexit means Brexit. The ball rolled to the EU side, and the concessions they are now willing to make to the leaving country, the first to seriously menace the Union's integrity. From a technical point of view and in the short term, the 4 hours chart shows that technical indicators have reached extreme overbought territory where they stand, easing their upward strength. In the same chart, the price is well above its 20 SMA and 200 EMA, this last around 1.2320. This year high has been set at 1.2432, with an extension above it favoring a test of the 1.2500 region. Support levels: 1.2360 1.2325 1.2280

Resistance levels: 1.2435 1.2490 1.2530