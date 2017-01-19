<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Foreign Exchange Market Commentary EUR/USD Majors were mostly consolidating this Wednesday, with the EUR/USD pair ending the day marginally lower, at 1.0680. The American dollar corrected higher as a sign of relief, but gains were mostly shallow, with the common currency quickly rebounding from an intraday slide towards the 1.0650 region. Restricting market's activity is the upcoming ECB's monetary policy meeting this Thursday, in which Mario Draghi & Co. are expected to maintain the status quo, but offer a more optimistic statement, given the uptick in the region's inflation, among other signs of economic growth during the second half of 2016. In the data front, Germany and the EU released the final revisions of December CPI, which matched expectations and previous estimates, passing unnoticed when it comes to price action. In the US, the Consumer Price Index increased 0.3% in December on a seasonally adjusted basis, while over the 12 previous months, the index rose by 2.1%, also in line with market's forecast. Industrial production rebounded in December, climbing 0.8%, although November figure was downwardly revised to -0.7%, while the capacity of utilization rose to 75.5% in the same month. Technically, the EUR/USD pair remains bullish, although the daily consolidation has made technical indicators lose upward momentum. Nevertheless and in the 4 hours chart, the price is above a bullish 20 SMA, whilst the 100 SMA advanced to meet the 200 SMA, both around 1.0550 now. A major Fibonacci resistance comes at 1.0710, as the level stands for the 38.2% retracement of the November/January slide, with renewed buying interest above it opening doors for an advance towards the 1.0800 region. An unexpectedly dovish Draghi can trigger a downward correction, although declines beyond 1.0565 are unlikely during the upcoming sessions. Support levels: 1.0650 1.0610 1.0565

Resistance levels: 1.0710 1.0750 1.0800 USD/JPY The USD/JPY pair recovered some ground after falling almost vertically for over a week, as risk-averse trading eased. A recovery in worldwide stocks and US yields, also helped the pair, with the US Treasury 10-year note benchmark up to 2.38% from previous 2.33%. There's no relevant data coming from Japan during the upcoming Asian session, anticipating some thin trading around the pair, particularly ahead of the upcoming ECB meeting, and a busy US calendar. From a technical point of view, the short term picture presents a limited upward scope, given that in the 1 hour chart, technical indicators lost their upward strength and are slowly turning south, whilst the price remains well below its moving averages, with the 100 SMA currently reinforcing the static resistance around 114.00. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators extended their recovery from oversold readings, maintaining their upward slopes within bearish territory, whilst the 100 SMA extended its downward move, converging now with the 200 SMA at 116.00. Support levels: 113.10 112.65 112.20

Resistance levels: 113.70 114.00 114.45 GBP/USD The British Pound fell against the greenback, down to a daily low of 1.2266 early Europe, as despite Tuesday's rebound following Theresa May's speech, the overall risk remains towards the downside, as uncertainty over the upcoming Brexit consequences are still high. The GBP/USD pair bounced from the mentioned daily low following the release of a solid UK employment report. According to official data, the number of unemployment people decreased in the three months to November, leaving the unemployment rate unchanged at 4.8%. In December, jobless claims decreased by 10.1K against an expected advance of 5K, while wages were up, with average weekly earnings for employees in Great Britain in nominal terms increased by 2.8% including bonuses and by 2.7% excluding bonuses compared with a year earlier. The pair was anyway unable to sustain gains above the 1.2300 level, and trades a handful of pips below it at the end of the day. The 4 hours chart shows that the price is still well above a bullish 20 SMA, currently at 1.2190, but that technical indicators keep retreating from overbought territory, suggesting some further slides ahead, particularly on a break below the mentioned daily low. Support levels: 1.2260 1.2225 1.2190

Resistance levels: 1.2330 1.2375 1.2415