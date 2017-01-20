<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Foreign Exchange Market Commentary EUR/USD The EUR/USD pair closed the day marginally lower in the 1.0620 region, weighed mostly by the ECB´s latest monetary policy announcement. Mario Draghi offered a quite dovish statement, unimpressed by the up-tick in inflation from last December, acknowledging that it was mainly driven by rising energy prices. After keeping the ongoing policy unchanged, the statement accompanying the decision showed that policy makers believe that risk remains towards the downside, and that QE could be extended "if the outlook becomes less favorable, or if financial conditions become inconsistent with further progress towards a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation." The ECB's stance contrast with FED's hawkish stance, reinforced by comments coming from Janet Yellen late Wednesday and US data released this Thursday. According to official releases, US weekly jobless claim fell to their lowest since November 1973, down to 234K in the week ending January 13. The Philadelphia Manufacturing Index came in at 23.6 for January from previous 21.5, while Housing Starts advanced in December to 1.226M alongside with Building Permits, although these lasts, rose by 1.210M, less-than-expected. The EUR/USD pair fell down to 1.0588 as an immediate reaction, but managed to bounce back afterwards, unable however to regain the 1.0650 level. Despite ongoing dollar's weakness amid political uncertainty linked to upcoming Trump´s policy, the case for a bullish EUR has suffered a major setback this Thursday, as Central Bank imbalances have become more evident. Still, and from a technical point of view, the pair needs at least to break below 1.0565, the 23.6% retracement of the November/January decline to get closed to resume its slide. In the 4 hours chart, the price has broken below a bullish 20 SMA, the Momentum indicator heads south within negative territory, whilst the RSI indicator consolidates around 46, increasing chances of a downward continuation for this Friday. Support levels: 1.0650 1.0610 1.0565

Resistance levels: 1.0710 1.0750 1.0800 USD/JPY The USD/JPY pair jumped to 115.61, entering positive territory for the first time this week, as the greenback edged higher at the beginning of the day, helped by FED's Yellen, who offered some unexpected hawkish comments at a speech in San Francisco. Mrs. Yellen warned about the risk of waiting too long before rising rates again on accelerating inflation, while expressed the willingness to raise rates "a few times a year" until reaching what the Central Bank considers a long-run neutral rate of 3%, by 2019. Further supporting the rally in the pair was a recovery in US yields, as the 10-year note benchmark advanced 10 basis points to 2.49% after strong US data supported Yellen's wording. The sudden turned around in the pair has put it back into bullish territory, moreover as the price is back below the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run, after nearing the 38.2% retracement of the same rally earlier this week. In the short term, the upward potential is now being limited by a bearish 100 SMA in the 4 hours chart at 115.80, the level to surpass to confirm additional gains this Friday. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart accompany the bullish perspective, barely losing upward strength near overbought readings. Support levels: 115.10 114.70 114.30

Resistance levels: 115.50 115.90 116.35 GBP/USD The GBP/USD pair closed the day little changed around 1.2300, mostly indifferent to developments outside the UK. Pound traders are still trying to asset the implications of latest PM May speech, in which she confirmed the government's choice of a "hard-Brexit," but with the most conciliatory tone ever. The absence of macroeconomic releases helped keep the pair subdued intraday, with market's attention now focusing in the UK December Retail Sales, to be released this Friday. Retail Sales are expected to show some tepid growth during the month, although latest data coming from earnings reports from retailers, anticipate an upward surprise, which could boost the Sterling, at least in the short term. The pair is currently in a short term consolidative phase according to the 4 hours chart, with the upside limited by the 200 EMA around 1.2330, and the RSI indicator flat around 56, but the 20 SMA maintaining its upward slope below the current level, limiting chances of a strong downward move. In the same chart the Momentum indicator has retreated sharply within positive territory, rather reflecting the lack of direction than suggesting an upcoming bearish move. Support levels: 1.2260 1.2225 1.2190

Resistance levels: 1.2330 1.2375 1.2415