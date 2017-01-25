<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Foreign Exchange Market Commentary EUR/USD The EUR/USD settled at 1.0756 marginally higher daily basis, and having extended its ongoing advance up to 1.0774, a fresh 7-week high. Encouraging data coming from Europe, with Flash Markit PMIs indicating solid growth at the beginning of the year, supported the common currency. The services sector figures came in slightly below expected, resulting in the Eurozone Composite PMI decreasing from 54.4 in December to 54.3 in January, although the Manufacturing PMI came in at 55.1, among the highest readings since 2011. In Germany, the situation was quite alike, as manufacturing was estimated to have grown by 56.5 against previous 55.6, with the composite output was estimated at 54.7 for the month. In the US, Existing Home sales shrank further, up by an annual pace of 5.49 million in December, seasonally adjusted, below previous 5.65M and the expected 5.52M, amid higher house prices. The Markit manufacturing PMI, on the other hand, improved at the quickest pace in nearly two years, posting 55.1 in January, up from 54.3 in December. The US services and composite PMIs will be release this Wednesday. From a technical point of view, the pair maintains a bullish tone, despite the lack of upward momentum, still poised to test a major resistance area between 1.0800 and 1.0840. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA has turned sharply higher below the current level, having surpassed by a few pips a key Fibonacci support at 1.0710, whilst technical indicators have lost their upward strength, but hold well above their mid-lines. The 100 DMA presents a sharp bearish slope around the mentioned daily high with a break above it required to confirm the bullish extension towards the mentioned price zone. Support levels: 1.0700 1.0660 1.0610 Resistance levels: 1.0770 1.0800 1.0840 USD/JPY The USD/JPY pair recovered from a fresh 8-week low of 112.52, fueled in the US afternoon by a strong recovery in US equities and Treasury yields. US yields recovered alongside with their European counterparts, with the 10-year note benchmark up to 2.46% from previous 2.40%. Also, helping the bounce was the better-than-expected US Flash Markit Manufacturing PMI as the index surged to its highest in almost two years in January, with a 55.1. Japan will release its December trade balance data this Wednesday, expected to show a large increase in exports, and almost double the surplus from previous month. Technically, the risk remains towards the downside, as despite the intraday recovery, the price remains well below the 23.6% retracement of the latest monthly rally around 114.60, whilst in the 4 hours chart, indicators are recovering ground, but within negative territory, whilst the 100 SMA maintains a sharp bearish slope well above the current level. Despite a double bottom seems to be developing, is too early to confirm that the bearish momentum has reversed, as the necking of the figure stands around 115.60, almost 200 pips from the current level. Support levels: 113.20 112.90 112.55 Resistance levels: 113.80 114.20 114.60 GBP/USD Pound's rally suffered a temporal interruption during London trading hours, but it was quickly reversed, with the GBP/USD pair closing the day around 1.2520, its highest settlement since mid December. The pair fell down to 1.2418, following news indicating that the UK's Supreme Court ruled against the government by an 8-3 margin in the Brexit case. This basically means that PM May will need the approval of the Houses before triggering the Art. 50 of the Lisbon treaty. The decision will likely result in a delay in the date of the beginning of the negotiations with the EU, as despite MPs have said that they will respect the will of the people, some opposition could be expected from Labour MPs and from the Scottish Nationalist members. Given that the news hardly affected the final decision of leaving the EU, and have only the potential of a couple of months´ delay, investors resumed buyers after the initial profit taking, moreover due to ongoing dollar's weakness. At this point, the rally could extend further, now that the price has seems to have settled above the 1.2500 level, although an extension beyond 1.2550 is required to confirm so, with scope then to retest December highs in the 1.2770 region. In the 4 hours chart, the price recovered quickly from a sharply bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators are retreating modestly from near overbought levels, rather reflecting the ongoing limited volume than suggesting an upcoming downward move. Support levels: 1.2480 1.2450 1.2415 Resistance levels: 1.2550 1.2590 1.2635 GOLD Gold prices retreated in the US afternoon, as demand for stocks re-surged, pushing investors away from the safe-haven asset. Spot closed the day at $1,208.46 a troy ounce, retreating from a fresh 2017 high achieved early Asia at 1,220.02. Also, weighing on the commodity was the absence of physical demand in Asia, with prices edging lower in India, one of world's largest consumer of gold. Technically, the daily chart shows that the price retreated from a bearish 100 DMA, but holds above a sharply bullish 20 DMA and the 38.2% retracement of its latest monthly slide, this last around 1,204.50. Indicators in the mentioned chart have lost upward strength and keep retreating from overbought levels, supporting additional declines on a break below the mentioned support. In the 4 hours chart, the price is currently breaking below its 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators also head lower, with the RSI already within bearish territory, supporting the longer term perspective. Support levels: 1,204.50 1,195.80 1,182.90 Resistance levels: 1,214.60 1,220.10 1,229.90 WTI CRUDE West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures recovered some of the ground lost this Monday, closing the day at $53.15 a barrel, still holding within familiar ranges, as there were no fresh news about the oil market. Ahead of the release of US weekly inventories reports, the commodity presents a neutral stance with the scale slightly lean towards the downside, as in the daily chart, the price is still stuck around a modestly bearish 20 DMA, whilst technical indicators hold around their mid-lines, lacking certain directional strength. In the shorter term, the price has settled above its moving averages, all together in a 10 cents range around 52.90, a clear indication of the absence of definitions, while technical indicators head nowhere around their mid-lines. WTI will likely remain within the 50/55 range during the upcoming weeks, until a clearer picture of OPEC's output cut, and US production surges. Support levels: 52.10 51.50 50.90 Resistance levels: 53.65 54.30 55.00 DJIA Wall Street closed with sharp gains, with the DJIA reaching a fresh 2-week high before retreating modestly, closing the day at 19,912.99, up by 113 points. The Nasdaq Composite advanced to record territory, adding 48 points to settle at 5,600.96, whilst the S&P rallied to an all-time high, ending the day at 2,280.07, up by 0.66% or 14 points. Strong earnings reports, alongside with a sharp recovery in mining and energy-related equities, backed the recovery. Within the DJIA, Du Pont was the best performer, up by 4.74% after its results topped estimates and the company said it would delay its expected closing of a merger with Dow Chemical Co. Hopes that the Dow will reach the 20,000 are back to the table, and the daily chart supports such move, as the index has recovered above its 20 SMA, whilst the RSI indicator turned higher, now around 59, supporting a bullish extension for this Wednesday. In the mentioned chart, the Momentum indicator lags, flat around its 100 level, but given the sharp intraday advance, the lack of strength of the indicator is not enough to prevent the index from advancing further. Shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the risk is also towards the upside, as the benchmark has broken far above all of its moving averages, the Momentum indicator keeps advancing well above its 100 level, and the RSI indicator hovers around 65. The daily high has been set at 19,949, now the immediate resistance and the level to surpass to confirm further gains. Support levels: 19,885 19,842 19,795 Resistance levels: 19,949 20,010 20,060 FTSE 100 The FTSE 100 closed the day flat at 7,150.34, as a recovery in mining related equities offset a stronger Pound. Antofagasta added 8.14%, topping winners' list, followed by Anglo American, which added 7.48% and Fresnillo that closed 5.71% higher. On the negative side, BT Group plunged 21.74%, after warning of the effects of a major accounting scandal in Italy that could write down the value of its Italian business by £530 million. The index advanced modestly in futures trading, following the positive tone of US equities, but remains below its 20 DMA in its daily chart. In the same time frame, indicators have turned flat within neutral territory, paring their previous declines. Shorter term, the 4 hours chart shows that the index is below a sharply bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators have lost upward strength within neutral territory, limiting chances of a steeper recovery for this Wednesday. Support levels: 7,130 7,085 7,025 Resistance levels: 7,199 7,241 7,288 DAX European equities closed modestly higher, with the German DAX adding 49 points or 0.43%, to settle at 11,594.94, with most sectors recovering some ground in the region. Robust data coming from the region underpinned the index as preliminary January PMIs readings showed that the local economy continued to expand at a robust pace early 2017. Deutsche Bank was the best performer, up by 3.91%, whilst Daimler added 1.82% and Commerzbank 1.19%. Vonovia topped losers' list, down by 1.13%. The index advanced further in after-hours trading, and the daily chart shows that the index advanced above a still directionless 20 DMA, while the Momentum indicator remains flat around its 100 level, and the RSI turned modestly higher around 62, still below previous highs. In the 4 hours chart, the pair retains the neutral stance seen on previous updates, although the downside seems limited, given that the index is above its 20 and 100 SMAs, both horizontal, whilst technical indicators head nowhere within neutral territory. Support levels: 11,554 11,490 11,440 Resistance levels: 11,629 11,694 11,740