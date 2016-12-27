<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Foreign Exchange Market Commentary EUR/USD Low volumes across financial markets persisted on Friday, although the greenback stood victorious weekly basis, up against most of its major rivals, except for the JPY and the EUR. Against this last, it closed the week flat in the 1.0450 region, below 2015 low, and at levels last seen almost 14 years ago. This shortened week will start early Tuesday, with the release of Japanese National and Tokyo inflation figures, although trading will likely remain subdued, with little to take care of in the macroeconomic front, and holidays extending into some major markets such as the UK and Canada. The greenback can suffer from profit taking ahead of the year-end and as big players close their books, but remains eminently bullish. Whether the positive sentiment triggered by upcoming President Trump and the FED with its dot-plot will persists, is yet to be seen. In the meantime, the daily chart shows that the price remains far below a bearish 20 DMA, currently in the 1.0550 region, whilst the 100 and 200 DMAs gain bearish slope over 500 pips above the current level. Also, and in the same chart, the Momentum indicator heads south well into negative territory while the RSI indicator holds flat around 40, all of which limits chances of a steep upward move. Shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the price is now above a bullish 20 SMA, while technical indicators lack directional strength, but hold within positive territory. The pair has an immediate support in the 1.0420 region, although it will need to fall pass 1.0390 to be able to retest the year low set this December at 1.0350. Upward corrections up to 1.0600 this week, are possible, and will hardly affect the dominant bearish trend. Support levels: 1.0420 1.0390 1.0350 Resistance levels: 1.0500 1.0550 1.0600 USD/JPY The USD/JPY pair closed the week marginally lower around 117.30, unable to regain the 118.00 level, hit last Tuesday by BOJ's monetary policy decision. The Central Bank decided to keep overnight interest rates at minus 0.10% and cap 10-year bond yields "at around zero". It will continue to purchase government bonds at a pace of ¥80tn a year, equities at a pace of ¥6tn annually and corporate bonds at a pace of ¥3.2tn. In ultra-thin trading, Japan released the Minutes of the latest BOJ's meeting this Monday, which showed that policymakers disagreed on how much emphasis the central bank should place on the size of its bond purchases under the new framework targeting interest rates, but Kuroda defended the ongoing policy and sounded upbeat on economic growth. Still contained within a small wedge, the daily chart shows that technical indicators have pulled back from extreme overbought levels, but also that they remain well above their mid-lines, while in the same chart, the 100 DMA crossed above the 200 DMA far below the current level, suggesting that the upward can be overdone, but also with no signs that confirm an interim top. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators head modestly lower below their mid-lines, whilst the price remains far above a modestly bullish 100 SMA. Below 117.10, the pair can retest last week's low of 116.55, whilst below this last, it can approach to the mentioned 100 SMA in the 115.80 region. Support levels: 117.10 116.55 116.20 Resistance levels: 117.60 117.95 118.30 GBP/USD The British Pound plummeted to its lowest for December last Friday, printing a daily low of 1.2228 before bouncing modestly to settle below the 1.2300 mark. Supporting the bounce, was the final revision of UK's Q3 GDP up to 0.6% from initial estimates of 0.5%. The YoY reading, however, ended up at 2.2% from 2.3% previous. Also, the current account deficit shrunk in the same period, coming in at £-25.5bln versus £-27.5bln expected. The pair is at risk of returning to the 1.2000 region, as fears over a "hard Brexit" returned, once Jorge Toledo, the Spanish Secretary of State for the European Union, rejected FM Nicola Sturgeon's proposals for a differentiated deal for Scotland. Technically, the daily chart shows that the risk is towards the downside, as the price is developing below its 20 DMA while indicators hold within bearish territory, although with limited downward momentum. In the 4 hours chart, the RSI indicator has turned flat around 33 after correcting oversold readings, the Momentum indicator holds flat below its 100 level, while the 20 SMA maintains a strong bearish slope around 1.2330, also a major static resistance, suggesting the upside will remain limited, and maintaining the risk towards the downside. Support levels: 1.2240 1.2205 1.2170 Resistance levels: 1.2330 1.2385 1.2420 GOLD Gold prices extended their post-US election slide, down for a seventh consecutive week, although limited volume due to winter holidays resulted in the commodity spending these last few days at lower end of the previous week's range and above December's low of $1,122.62 a troy ounce, settling around $1,132.00. Limiting the decline were news that India is considering cutting the import tax on the precious metal in order to curb its smuggling, from current 10% to 6%, according to people familiar with the matter, although no official government statement was released. On Monday, the commodity fell in the country amid weak demand from jewelers, anticipating some further slides for this Tuesday. Technically, the daily chart shows that the commodity remains within the daily descendant channel coming from mid November, whilst the price is well below a bearish 20 SMA and technical indicators hold flat within bearish territory, with the RSI in fact around 29. In the 4 hours chart, the metal presents a neutral stance, stuck around a horizontal 20 SMA and with technical indicators heading nowhere within neutral territory. Support levels: 1,122.60 1,114.80 1,094.30 Resistance levels: 1,133.50 1,142.50 1,151.20 WTI CRUDE Crude oil prices closed the week pretty much flat, with WTI futures settling a handful of cents above $53.00 a barrel, after trading as low as 51.07 during these last few days. The commodity fell on Friday down to 52.07, but bounced sharply, despite the oilfield-services company, Baker Hughes, reported that US active rigs were up by 13 to 523 last week, just 13 rigs short of this year's high. Nevertheless, the upward potential remains intact according to technical readings as in the daily chart, the commodity bounced sharply from a bullish 20 DMA, currently at 52.10, whilst technical indicators recovered their upward potential after correcting lower within positive territory. In the 4 hours chart, the price has bounced from a mild bullish 100 SMA, also in the 52.10 region, and stands now around a horizontal 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators aim modestly higher within neutral territory, lacking enough strength to confirm further gains, but enough at least, to limit the downside. Support levels: 52.70 52.10 51.60 Resistance levels: 53.65 54.20 55.00 DJIA US indexes closed modestly higher on Friday, with the DJIA up roughly 15 points, to end at 19,933.81. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.28% and settled at 5,462.69, while the S&P gained 2 points, to 2,263.79. The Dow has extended its post-US election rally to a fresh record high this past week, having traded as high as 19,984, but the pace of gains has declared sharply over the past two weeks, amid thin holiday's trading and investors anticipating profit taking ahead of the 20,000 threshold. In the daily chart, technical indicators are retreating from overbought readings, still far above their mid-lines, although the index is clearly in consolidative mode near its highs, and far above a strongly bullish 20 DMA, all of which limits chances of a downward move. In the 4 hours chart, the index presents a neutral-to-bearish stance, hovering a few points below a horizontal 20 SMA and with technical indicators heading modestly lower within negative territory. Support levels: 19,884 19,823 19,746 Resistance levels: 19,955 20,000 20,040 FTSE 100 The FTSE 100 advanced 4 points last Friday and closed the week at 7,068.17 with loses in the mining-related sector offsetting the good performance of the real state one. Capita was the best performer up by 3.69%, followed by Land Securities Group that added 2.0% and Hammerson that closed 1.61% up. Barratt Developments was the biggest loser, down by 1.41%, while Fresnillo shed 1.07% and BHP Billiton 1.02%. The Footsie stands not far from the yearly high posted last October at 7,136, and in the daily chart, technical readings support further gains as the index stands at its highs for the month, while the 20 DMA has crossed above the 100 DMA, both below the current level, and the RSI indicator continues heading higher around 65. In the 4 hours chart, the technical outlook is also positive, as a bullish 20 SMA continues providing intraday support, now around 7,037, while technical indicators lack directional strength, but hold within positive territory. Support levels: 7,037 7,000 9,972 Resistance levels: 7,080 7,136 7,175 DAX European equities drifted modestly lower in thin trading last Friday, with the German DAX closing the week at 11,449.93, down by 6 points or 0.05% in the last trading day of the week. Attention focused on the banking sector, after the Italian government announced a bailout package for troubled banks, while Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse announced they had agreed to pay out billions of dollars to resolve a probe by the US authorities into the alleged mis-selling of mortgage-backed securities. Deutsche Bank closed 0.3% higher after announcing it will pay out a total of $7.2bn, almost half of the $14 billion settlement requested last September. Commerzbank was the worst performer, falling 1.22%. In the daily chart, technical indicators have turned lower within overbought territory, rather reflecting the limited intraday ranges saw last week that signaling an upcoming decline, whilst the index remains well above a bullish 20 DMA that continues advancing above the 100 and 200 SMAs. In the 4 hours chart, the index maintains a neutral stance, stuck around a horizontal 20 SMA and with technical indicators heading nowhere around their mid-lines. Support levels: 11,415 11,373 11,338 Resistance levels: 11,484 11,520 11,566