Foreign Exchange Market Commentary EUR/USD Major pairs are little changed when compared to their Friday's closes this Tuesday, with trading volume reduced to its minimum expression in this last shortened week of the year. The EUR/USD pair trades in the 1.0450 region, unchanged, despite better-than-expected US data, showing that manufacturing activity expanded in December in two districts according to different surveys. The Richmond index came in an 8 from previous 4, whilst the Dallas one printed 15.5 from previous 10.2. Also, consumer confidence increased to the highest level since August 2001, as the Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index hit 113.7 in December, beating expectations of 109.0, and above a previous upwardly revised 109.4. From a technical point of view, the pair has made little progress, still contained below 2015 yearly low, although maintaining a strong neutral stance short term, amid reduced volumes all through the financial world. In the 4 hours chart, the price continues developing below a bearish 20 SMA, currently at 1.0530, while the Momentum indicator has continued correcting higher within negative territory, and the RSI indicator remains flat around 40, suggesting that the upward potential remains limited. The risk of a steeper upward move is also limited by fundamentals, given that macroeconomic data support the positive sentiment towards the greenback. Also, little downward action is to be expected as long as the price holds above 1.0420. Support levels: 1.0420 1.0390 1.0350 Resistance levels: 1.0465 1.0500 1.0530 USD/JPY The USD/JPY saw a modest uptick this Tuesday, advancing up to 117.61 in the US session following the release of encouraging US data manufacturing and confidence data, with this last at its highest in over 15 years. In Japan household spending fell in November by 1.5%, down for tenth month in-a-row, while inflation fell for ninth consecutive month, also in November, as the core CPI, which excludes volatile fresh food prices, slipped 0.4% when compared to a year earlier, against a median market forecast for a 0.3% fall, with the economy still struggling with deflationary pressures, despite Kuroda's encouraging outlook for 2017. The pair continued trading within a well-defined wedge, clear in the daily chart, although the price is approaching to the vertex, and if current range trading continues, the figure will become invalid. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators are neutral, still heading nowhere around their mid-lines, whilst the price holds well above bullish 100 and 200 SMAs, all of which indicates that the dominant bullish trend remains in place, despite the absence of activity seen these days. Support levels: 117.10 116.55 116.20 Resistance levels: 117.60 117.95 118.30 GBP/USD The GBP/USD pair traded marginally lower this Tuesday, with UK banks closed amid the Christmas public holiday, moved from Sunday to Tuesday due to the Boxing Day bank holiday taking place as usual on Monday 26th. That left the macroeconomic calendar empty since the release of Q3 GDP revision last Friday. For this Wednesday, the only piece of relevant data will be November Mortgage Approvals. The pair remains sideway, although pressured lower by renewed fears over a hard landing once Theresa May pulls the Brexit trigger, and while trading activity is likely to remain subdued for the rest of the week, chances of an upward correction are scarce. The line in the sand for the ongoing downward trend comes at 1.2330 a major static resistance now. Technical readings in the 4 hours chart, despite lacking directional strength, maintain the risk towards the downside, given that the 20 SMA maintains a sharp bearish slope above the current level, whilst technical indicators have corrected higher, but remain within negative territory. Below 1.2228, the risk of a steeper decline increases, as the level stands for the monthly low. Support levels: 1.2228 1.2200 1.2170 Resistance levels: 1.2300 1.2330 1.2385 GOLD Spot gold jumped to a fresh two-week high of $1,150.74 a troy ounce, boosted during the past Asian session by physical demand in India, the world's largest consumer of gold. The movement was exacerbated by extremely thin volume, although the commodity trimmed most of its daily gains during the US afternoon, on the back of better-than-expected manufacturing and consumer sentiment figures, to settle around 1,137.80. The daily chart for the bright metal shows that the rally stalled around a bearish 20 DMA, while technical indicators have recovered from oversold levels, but remain within negative territory. In the 4 hours chart, spot broke above the upper end of the descendant channel that contained the price since mid November, and completed a pullback to the descendant trend line before settling above it. Also, the price is above a directionless 20 SMA, while technical indicators have retreated within positive territory. All in one, the downside seems limited short term as long as the price holds above the 1,132.00 region, although intraday gains will likely continue attracting speculative selling interest. Support levels: 1,132.10 1,127.70 1,122.60 Resistance levels: 1,142.60 1,150.75 1,158.90 WTI CRUDE Crude oil prices edged higher this Tuesday, with Brent for March delivery well above $56.00 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate crude futures trading a handful of cents below $54.00 a barrel by US close. There was no catalyst for the ongoing recovery in crude prices, but hopes that OPEC and non-OPEC countries will reduce oil output by nearly 1.8 million barrels per day starting as soon as this January. Movements could have been exacerbated also by thin holiday's trading. The technical picture for WTI is bullish, as the price surpassed last week's high, while recovering further from a bullish 20 DMA in the daily chart. In the same time frame, technical indicators head modestly higher within positive territory, with the RSI at 62, but the Momentum below previous highs. In the 4 hours chart, the price is back above its 20 SMA that anyway remains flat, the Momentum indicator remains directionless above its 100 level, while the RSI indicator aims north around 65, favoring additional advances for this Wednesday. Support levels: 53.35 52.70 52.10 Resistance levels: 54.20 54.90 55.45 DJIA US major indexes closed the day with gains, as strong manufacturing readings fueled hopes for steadier growth during 2017 in the US. Nevertheless, trading remained subdued, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing the day up by just 11 points at 19,945.04, whilst the S&P added 5 points and ended at 2,268.88. The Nasdaq Composite advanced to a new record high before settling at 5,487.44, up by 24 points or 0.45%. As for the DJIA technical picture, the benchmark advanced up to 19,978 intraday, barely 6 points away from the all-time high posted this December, and still poised to test the 20,000 threshold, and still bullish, as the 20 DMA continues advancing below the current level and well above the larger ones, whilst the RSI indicator turned modestly higher around 76. The Momentum indicator in the mentioned chart has pulled further lower within positive territory, as a consequence of diminished volumes rather than the absence of buying interest. Shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the neutral stance persists, with the index now a few points above a horizontal 20 SMA and technical indicators heading modestly lower within positive territory. Support levels: 19,884 19,823 19,746 Resistance levels: 19,984 20,020 20,065 FTSE 100 There was no activity in the Footsie this Tuesday amid the Christmas holiday, with the latest registered close at 7,068.17. Given Pound's weak tone, the index may continue advancing this Wednesday, albeit gains are expected to be limited amid the ongoing winter holidays. As commented on previous update, the benchmarks stands not far away from this year high of 7.136, posted last October, and in the daily chart, technical readings support further gains as the index stands at its highs for the month, while the 20 DMA has crossed above the 100 DMA, both below the current level, and the RSI indicator continues heading higher around 65. In the 4 hours chart, the technical outlook is also positive, as a bullish 20 SMA continues providing intraday support, now around 7,037, while technical indicators lack directional strength, but hold within positive territory. Support levels: 7,037 7,000 9,972 Resistance levels: 7,080 7,136 7,175 DAX European equities advanced in thin trading, with the German DAX up 0.19% or 22 points, to close the day at 11,472.24. Banks closed lower, with the sector undermined by ECB's comments, pointing that troubled Italian lender Monte Dei Paschi di Siena needs about an €8.8 billion bailout, against previous estimates of €5 billion. Deutsche Bank led losers' list, down by 1.38% whilst Commerzbank shed 0.36%. Technically, the Momentum indicator retreated further from overbought readings, whilst the RSI indicator consolidates around 73 in the daily chart, indicating that the downside potential remains well limited, also supported by a bullish 20 DMA that Extended its advance above the 100 and 200 SMAs. Shorter term, however, and due to limited holiday volumes, the index remains neutral, barely above a flat 20 SMA and with the Momentum indicator horizontal around its 100 line, and the RSI retreating modestly from near overbought levels. Support levels: 11,415 11,373 11,338 Resistance levels: 11,484 11,520 11,566