Foreign Exchange Market Commentary EUR/USD The American dollar resumed its advance this Wednesday, resulting in the EUR/USD pair falling below the 1.0400 mark. The greenback pared gains early in the US afternoon, following the release of an unexpected disappointing housing report. US Pending home sales declined by 2.5% percent in November, after rising 0.1% the prior month. Nevertheless, the greenback extended its advance afterwards, and holds on to gains ahead of the Asian opening, barely 20 pips away from the year high posted against the common currency reached this month at 1.0352. Technical indicators in the 4 hours chart have gathered bearish momentum, maintaining their downward slopes near oversold readings, whilst the price broke through a now bearish 20 SMA, providing a dynamic resistance around 1.0445, the comfort zone from earlier this week, all of which favors a new leg lower for the upcoming sessions. As long as the price remains below 1.0420, now the immediate resistance, the pair has scope to retest its year low of 1.0352, with further declines below it opening doors for a test of the 1.0206 level, July 2002 monthly high. Support levels: 1.0350 1.0320 1.0290 Resistance levels: 1.0420 1.0455 1.0490 USD/JPY Dollar's demand was not enough to push the USD/JPY pair higher, with the pair down to 117.05 ahead of Wall Street's close, as falling stocks weighed on the pair. US equities edged sharply lower after the Dow failed to take the 20,000 threshold, forcing speculative interest to book profits ahead of the year-end. Also, US Treasury yields edged lower after an uptick at the beginning of the day, with the 10-year benchmark settling at 2.55% from previous 2.56%. During the upcoming Asian session, the Bank of Japan will release its Summary of Opinions, which includes BOJ's projections for inflation and economic growth. Given Kuroda's optimistic speech earlier this month, the numbers should converge with his words, that is, suffer modest upward revisions from previous ones, in order to prevent the JPY from appreciating. Technically, the price broke below the base of the small wedge that dove it for most of this last two weeks, invalidating the continuation figure. In the 4 hours chart, the price remains well above its moving averages, although technical indicators have turned lower, now crossing below their mid-lines, anticipating some further declines ahead, particularly if local share markets also fall. Support levels: 116.90 116.55 116.20 Resistance levels: 117.40 117.80 118.10 GBP/USD The GBP/USD pair plunged to 1.2200, its lowest level since late October, amid a fresh bout of dollar's demand. Data coming from the UK showed that consumer credit growth continues to be strong, despite falling back a little in November, as a result of strong retail sales in recent months, according to the British Bankers' Association. The number of Mortgage Approvals in the same month, decreased by more-than-expected, coming in at 40.659K against a previously revised 40.835K. The downside bias is also being backed up by deteriorating sentiment towards the Pound, amid renewed fears about a "hard Brexit." The pair bounced modestly from the mentioned daily low, meeting intraday selling interest at 1.2240, now the immediate resistance. Technically, and according to the 4 hours chart, the risk remains towards the downside, given that the price remains contained below a sharply bearish 20 SMA, and that the RSI indicator reached oversold readings before entering a consolidative stage. In the same chart, the Momentum indicator lacks directional strength, holding right below the 100 level, as the pair entered a consolidative phase. Further slides below 1.2200 will expose the 1.2082 level, October 25th daily low. Support levels: 1.2200 1.2170 1.2140 Resistance levels: 1.2240 1.2285 1.2330 GOLD Gold prices extended their gains this Wednesday, with spot closing the day at $1,141.90 a troy ounce. Bright metals enjoyed some demand during the Asian session, retreated on dollar's intraday strength, and later recover amid falling equities in the US. The recovery seems barely corrective, as the price remains far below the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily slump, at 1,173.25. From a technical point of view, the daily chart shows that the price remains capped by a bearish 20 DMA, currently at 1,147.05, providing an immediate resistance for this Thursday. In the same chart, technical indicators have corrected further higher within bearish territory before turning flat, indicating diminishing buying interest. In the shorter term, and according to the 4 hour chart, the commodity presents a limited upward potential, as the price has been holding above a modestly bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators are aiming higher within positive territory, still far below their previous weekly highs. Support levels: 1,132.10 1,127.70 1,122.60 Resistance levels: 1,147.05 1,158.90 1,165.10 WTI CRUDE Oil prices extended their latest gains, with West Texas Intermediate crude futures ending the day a few cents below a fresh weekly high of $54.35 a barrel. Prospects of major oil producers trimming output by almost 1.8 million barrels a day starting this January, have supported the commodity for most of this month, with the US benchmark having traded as high as 55.42. Technically, the black gold has partially lost its upward momentum, as in the daily chart, the 20 DMA eased, now providing a dynamic support around 52.60, while the Momentum indicator is crossing its 100 level towards the downside, and the RSI turned flat around 62. The readings are not enough to suggest an upcoming downward move, but the price will need to accelerate beyond the 54.40, now the immediate resistance, to confirm a new leg higher for this Thursday. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have retreated from fresh weekly highs, holding within positive territory, whilst the 20 SMA heads modestly higher around 53.30. Support levels: 53.30 52.70 52.10 Resistance levels: 54.40 54.90 55.45 DJIA Wall Street edged lower with the Dow Jones Industrial Average shedding 111 points to close at 19,833.68. The Nasdaq Composite lost 48 points and closed at 5,438.56, while the S&P ended 0.84% lower at 2,249.92. Stocks started the day with a positive tone, but losses in the tech sector dragged US majors' benchmarks lower. Also, sentiment among stocks' traders deteriorated after the Dow failed to reach the 20,000 level, with only one component closing in the green, Travelers Cos., up by 0.08%. Caterpillar on the other hand, was the worst performer, down by 1.48%. Profit taking may have also had something to do with the sharp intraday decline ahead of the year-end. From a technical point of view, the daily chart shows that the index is still above a bullish 20 DMA, currently at 19,781, while the Momentum indicator heads lower and is about to cross its 100 level towards the downside, and the RSI indicator finally retreated from overbought territory, having been above 70 since early November. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators head sharply lower within bearish territory, whilst the index moved below a horizontal 20 SMA, supporting some further declines on a break below the mentioned support. Support levels: 19,781 19,740 19,688 Resistance levels: 19,856 19,931 19,978 FTSE 100 The FTSE 100 reached a new all-time closing high this Wednesday, up daily basis by 38 points or 0.54% to 7,106.08. A weaker Pound and strong gains in the mining sector led the benchmark higher after a long holidays weekend. Silver miner Fresnillo topped winners' list, gaining 5.22%, followed by gold producer Randgold Resources which added 4.88%. A modest advance in oil prices backed the energy sector, with BHP Billiton also within the best performers, up by 4.29%. The Footsie, however, trimmed most of its daily gains in futures trading, undermined by falling US stocks. Technically, the index maintains a positive tone in its daily chart, as the Momentum indicator eased modestly within bullish territory, whilst the RSI indicator continues heading higher around 65 and the 20 DMA maintains its upward slope below the current level. In the 4 hours chart, a bullish 20 SMA stands at 7,054, providing an immediate support, while the RSI indicator retreated within positive territory, suggesting the benchmark may ease further on a break below the mentioned support. Support levels: 7,054 7,010 9,972 Resistance levels: 7,080 7,136 7,175 DAX European equities closed mixed, but not far from their daily openings, with the German DAX up by 2 points, to settle at 11,474.99. Trading was subdued amid low volumes and the absence of macroeconomic data in the region. Among the DAX, the industrial group ThyssenKrupp was the best performer, up by 0.98%, followed by retailer Adidas that added 0.96%. The banking sector continued to underperform, with Commerzbank down by 2.07%, and Deutsche Bank shedding 1.41%. The German benchmark held within its latest range, easing modestly in futures trading as sentiment deteriorated with Wall Street's slide. Daily basis, technical indicators retreated from extreme overbought territory, but the RSI holds above 70, while the 20 DMA maintains a strong upward slope far below the current level, indicating that the bullish trend remains firm in place. In the 4 hours chart, the index maintains a neutral stance, as it keeps hovering around a horizontal 20 SMA, while the Momentum indicator heads nowhere around its 100 level and the RSI retreated within positive territory, now standing at 52. Support levels: 11,415 11,373 11,338 Resistance levels: 11,484 11,520 11,566