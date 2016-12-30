<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Foreign Exchange Market Commentary EUR/USD The American dollar corrected lower this Thursday, hit first by a stronger yen during Asian trading hours, and later on the day, by the release of poor US data later. US Treasury yields fell to their lowest in two-weeks, with the 10-year benchmark down to 2.48% from previous 2.54%, undermining dollar's strength, as rising yields have been one of the reasons supporting its gains during the past month. In the US, the trade deficit rose by more-than-expected in November, to a seasonally adjusted annual $65.3 billion, against the $61.5 billion gap expected. Exports rose 1.0% to $121.7 billion, while imports totaled $187.0, up 1.2% from October. Unemployment claims, in the week ending December 24, were of 265K better than the previous 275K but slightly above market's forecast of 264K. The EUR/USD pair rallied up to 1.0491, failing to surpass the 1.0500 region and stalling below last week's high, still contained within the 150 pips range set a couple of weeks ago, and not far from the multi-year low posted this December, confirming that the ongoing dollar's weakness is more due to profit taking ahead of the year-end than sudden demand for the EUR. From a technical point of view, and according to the 4 hours chart, the price managed to advance above a horizontal 20 SMA, but remain below bearish larger ones, whilst technical indicators have lost upward momentum after entering positive territory, limiting chances of a steeper advance, particularly as long as the 1.0500 region continues to attract selling interest. Still a correction up to 1.0600 will hardly affect the dominant bearish trend. Support levels: 1.0445 1.0400 1.0355 Resistance levels: 1.0500 1.0540 1.0590 USD/JPY The USD/JPY pair plunged to 116.23 during the past Asian session, and ends the day nearby, after breaking below the 117.00 region, and failing to recover the level afterwards. The poor performance of Wall Street on Wednesday extended into Asian and European markets this Thursday, fueling yen's rally, also helped by falling US yields, which retreated further after peaking at 2-year highs earlier this month. As expected, the BOJ's Summary of Opinions offered an upbeat economic outlook, albeit moderated. Governor Kuroda said that he sees the country recovering steady next year, adding that "the headwinds seen in the first half of this year have ceased," as "both the global and Japan's economies are moving in a positive and more desirable direction." Technically, the pair offers a bearish bias ahead of Friday's opening, with technical indicators still heading lower near oversold territory, although at a softer pace, whilst the price struggles around its 100 SMA for the first time since early November. Further declines below the 116.20 level, should see the pair approaching the 114.00 region, a major Fibonacci support and the 200 SMA in the mentioned time frame. Support levels: 116.20 115.70 115.25 Resistance levels: 116.60 117.00 117.45 GBP/USD The GBP/USD pair closed the day flat in the 1.2200 region, after an early spike up to 1.2274, on broad dollar's weakness. The UK made a minor macroeconomic release this Thursday that had nothing to do with price action. According to the latest Nationwide House Price Index, average prices have grown by 4.5% over the last 12 months, the same rate as in 2015. The Pound eased in the American afternoon, amid the threat of a "hard Brexit" looming, as Theresa May attempts to trigger the Art. 50 as soon as this March. From a technical point of view, the risk remains towards the downside, given that in the 4 hours chart, a bearish 20 SMA contained the early advance, now providing an immediate resistance around 1.2255, while technical indicators remain directionless within bearish territory. The weekly low at 1.2200 is the immediate support, with a break below it required to confirm a new leg lower towards the 1.2082 level, October 25th low. Support levels: 1.2200 1.2170 1.2140 Resistance levels: 1.2255 1.2295 1.2330 GOLD Gold prices kept advancing this Thursday, with spot up to $1,159.49 a troy ounce, a fresh 2-week high, ending the day around $1,155.40. A weaker dollar and falling stocks helped the safe-haven asset, although gains were limited, with the price stalling well below the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily slump, amid continued expectations of US growth and a faster pace of FED's rate hikes for 2017. The movement was exacerbated by thin holidays' trading, and even despite the commodity recovered some $30.00 from the multi-month low posted this December, there is still no confirmation of a short term bottom under way. From a technical point of view, the daily chart shows that technical indicators have extended their advances from oversold readings, but that remain within bearish territory, whilst the price has settled above the 20 DMA for the first time since early November, suggesting that the ongoing upward correction may extend during the upcoming sessions. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA turned bullish below the current level, the price is also above its 100 SMA, while technical indicators have resumed their advances after a downward correction towards their mid-lines, supporting the longer term perspective. The mentioned Fibonacci resistance stands at 1,173.10, the level to surpass to consider the possibility of a more sustainable advance. Support levels: 1,150.75 1,140.30 1,132.80 Resistance levels: 1,159.50 1,173.10 1,182.90 WTI CRUDE Crude oil prices started the day with a positive tone, but trimmed most of their daily gains after the release of the US EIA weekly stockpiles report. According to official data, crude stocks rose by 614,000 barrels in the week to Dec. 24, against an expected decline of 2.1 million barrels. The report also showed that in Cushing, Oklahoma, inventories rose by 172,000 barrels. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures settled down at $53.77 a barrel, down from a daily high of 54.19. The commodity's daily chart shows that the Momentum indicator briefly entered negative territory, before regaining the 100 level, now neutral, while the RSI is now consolidating around 61 and the price holding above a bullish 20 DMA, all of which suggests that speculative interest is still not ready to sell oil. In the shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the price is pressuring a bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators turned modestly lower, but remain within neutral territory, reflecting the latest consolidation around WTI rather than suggesting upward exhaustion. Support levels: 53.30 52.70 52.10 Resistance levels: 54.40 54.90 55.45 DJIA US indexes closed in the red, although little changed intraday, with the DJIA down 14 points to 19,819.78. The S&P lost 0.03% and closed the day at 2,249.26, whilst the Nasdaq composite ended at 5,432.09, down by 6 points. Following a soft start, US equities bounced during the US afternoon, with the Dow recovering from a fresh 2-week low of 19,783. Heading into the Asian session, the daily chart for the DJIA shows that the index is now hovering around a sharply bullish 20 SMA, first time around it since the US election day. In the same chart, the Momentum indicator reached its 100 level where it lost downward strength, whilst the RSI indicator corrects lower, now around 63. Although none of this is enough to confirm further declines, the index may continue its decline on profit taking. Shorter term, the 4 hours chart presents a bearish stance, with the index extending below a bearish 20 SMA although holding above a bullish 100 SMA, while technical indicators approached oversold territory, supporting the case for additional slides this Friday. Support levels: 19,783 19,740 19,688 Resistance levels: 19,856 19,931 19,978 FTSE 100 The Footsie extended its rally this Thursday, hitting a new record closing high of 7,120.26 after adding 14 points or 0.20%, as a weaker dollar boosted base metals, leading to sharp gains in the mining sector. Gold miner Randgold resources was the best performer, up by 4.82%, followed by Fresnillo that added 4.62%. Auto-makers and banks on the other hand, closed lower, with Rolls-Royce down by 1.24% and Lloyds Banking Group shedding 1.21%. The daily chart for the FTSE 100 shows that the it settled at higher high and a higher low for seventh consecutive day, maintaining the risk towards the upside, particularly if the benchmark extends beyond 7,136, its all-time intraday high. In the same chart, the 20 DMA advanced modestly above the 100 DMA, while the RSI indicator keeps heading north around 67, supporting the bullish case. Shorter term, the 4 hours chart shows that the index continues developing above a bullish 20 SMA, but also that the Momentum indicator can't find direction around its 100 level, in line with thin holiday's trading. The RSI indicator in this last chart pulled lower from overbought levels, but holds around 63, far from suggesting an upcoming downward move. Support levels: 7,089 7,054 7,010 Resistance levels: 7,136 7,175 7,210 DAX The German DAX closed the day 0.21% lower at 11,451.05, with all European indexes faltering, following the negative lead from American and Asian shares. Banks and auto-makers were among the worst performers daily basis, although both sectors are ending this last quarter of the year with solid gains. Within the DAX, Volkswagen topped losers' list, down by 2.51%, followed by Deutsche Bank which shed 1.46%. Commerzbank ended in the red, down by 1.30%. Losses in Europe were quite moderated when compared to their overseas counterparts, and the DAX daily chart shows that the index remains in consolidative mode, with the Momentum indicator retreating further within positive territory amid low volumes, and the RSI indicator holding directionless around 71. Also, and in the same chart, the 20 DMA maintains its strong bullish slope below the current level, all of which indicates that buying interest remains contained. In the 4 hours chart, the DAX continues hovering around a horizontal 20 SMA, the Momentum indicator stuck around 100 and the RSI now heading lower around 51, maintaining the neutral stance seen on previous updates. Support levels: 11,414 11,373 11,338 Resistance levels: 11,484 11,520 11,566