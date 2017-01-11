<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Forex Chart Patterns Identify Bounce And Break Zones Currency pair USD/JPY The USD/JPY is in an ABC (blue) correction within wave 4 (purple). The wave C (blue) and wave 4 (purple) will either be completed at lower Fibonacci levels of wave 4 vs 3 or once price breaks above the resistance trend line (red). The USD/JPY could be in a wave 4 (brown) unless price breaks above the 61.8% Fibonacci level which makes it more likely that a wave 5 (brown) was completed at the previous bottom. Currency pair EUR/USD The EUR/USD continues to respect the support (green) and resistance (orange) levels as the currency pair remains in the consolidation zone. The wave 2 (brown) is invalidated if price breaks above the 100% Fibonacci level of wave 2 vs 1. Price could make a bearish turn at the 61.8% or 78.6% Fib if price breaks above resistance (orange/red). A break below support (green) could see price challenge the next support trend lines. The EUR/USD needs to break below the support trend lines (green/blue) before the completion of wave C (blue), Y (purple) and 2 (brown) can be confirmed. Otherwise the bearish price action could be part of a retracement with potentially more upside remaining to test the Fib levels of wave 2. At the moment price is building a corrective bearish channel (brown/blue lines). Currency pair GBP/USD The GBP/USD retraced back to the broken support level (dotted green) which could be a resistance spot. Price needs to break below the previous low (blue line) before it can test the previous bottom (green). The GBP/USD is still showing a corrective chart pattern which is typical for a wave 4 (brown). The current wave 4 (brown) is invalidated if price breaks above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of wave 4 vs 3. Price could continue with the downtrend (red arrows) if price manages to break below the support trend lines (green) with a strong breakout candle.