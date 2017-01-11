|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Written by Admiral Markets
Jan 11 17 07:29 GMT
|
Forex Chart Patterns Identify Bounce And Break Zones
Currency pair USD/JPY
The USD/JPY is in an ABC (blue) correction within wave 4 (purple). The wave C (blue) and wave 4 (purple) will either be completed at lower Fibonacci levels of wave 4 vs 3 or once price breaks above the resistance trend line (red).
The USD/JPY could be in a wave 4 (brown) unless price breaks above the 61.8% Fibonacci level which makes it more likely that a wave 5 (brown) was completed at the previous bottom.
Currency pair EUR/USD
The EUR/USD continues to respect the support (green) and resistance (orange) levels as the currency pair remains in the consolidation zone. The wave 2 (brown) is invalidated if price breaks above the 100% Fibonacci level of wave 2 vs 1. Price could make a bearish turn at the 61.8% or 78.6% Fib if price breaks above resistance (orange/red). A break below support (green) could see price challenge the next support trend lines.
The EUR/USD needs to break below the support trend lines (green/blue) before the completion of wave C (blue), Y (purple) and 2 (brown) can be confirmed. Otherwise the bearish price action could be part of a retracement with potentially more upside remaining to test the Fib levels of wave 2. At the moment price is building a corrective bearish channel (brown/blue lines).
Currency pair GBP/USD
The GBP/USD retraced back to the broken support level (dotted green) which could be a resistance spot. Price needs to break below the previous low (blue line) before it can test the previous bottom (green).
The GBP/USD is still showing a corrective chart pattern which is typical for a wave 4 (brown). The current wave 4 (brown) is invalidated if price breaks above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of wave 4 vs 3. Price could continue with the downtrend (red arrows) if price manages to break below the support trend lines (green) with a strong breakout candle.
About the Author
Admiral Markets
Notes
The Wave Analysis it for today the most flexible, powerful and perspective tool which allows to predict tendencies which lead to certain changes on financial charts on all time pieces.
One of properties of this tool is its insufficient formalisation, proceeding from it the opinion of the author of the forecast made on the basis of the Wave Analysis always is subjective.
As the Wave Structure constantly varies, the forecast on the basis of the Wave Analysis reflects opinion of the author at the moment of the forecast publication.
The Wave Analysis is not trading system. It not the generator of signals on the conclusion or an exit from the transaction, therefore the schematical direction of movement of the price put on the chart should not be for the trader the guide to action on opening of positions.
In case of formation in the market of conditions which, according to the author it is possible to use for drawing up of the trading plan - on a chart levels of acknowledgement of the chosen scenario, optimum areas of an input and levels of cancellation of the chosen scenario will be specified in addition.
