Daily Forex Technicals |
Written by DeltaStock Inc. |
Dec 22 16 09:27 GMT
Forex Technical Analysis
EUR/USD
Current level - 1.0483
The intraday bias is still positive after 1.0350 low, but my outlook here is counter-trend below 1.0470, for a break through 1.0390, en route to 1.0195 area. Key resistance lies at 1.0470, followed by 1.0540.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|1.0470
|1.0540
|1.0416
|1.0350
|1.0470
|1.0680
|1.0350
|1.0195
USD/JPY
Current level - 117.68
My outlook remains bullish, for a break through 118.65 resistance, towards 120.00 sentiment area. Initial intraday support lies at 117.00, followed by 116.00 crucial area.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|118.21
|120.00
|117.00
|116.00
|118.65
|121.70
|116.50
|114.80
GBP/USD
Current level - 1.2355
The overall outlook remains bearish below 1.2460 resistance, for a break through 1.2300, towards 1.2080 zone.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|1.2460
|1.2772
|1.2300
|1.2300
|1.2565
|1.3130
|1.2080
|1.2080
About the Author
DeltaStock Inc. - Online Forex & Securities Broker
RISK DISCLAIMER: These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.