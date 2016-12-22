<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Forex Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level - 1.0483

The intraday bias is still positive after 1.0350 low, but my outlook here is counter-trend below 1.0470, for a break through 1.0390, en route to 1.0195 area. Key resistance lies at 1.0470, followed by 1.0540.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.0470 1.0540 1.0416 1.0350 1.0470 1.0680 1.0350 1.0195 Profit-taking affects gold curbing silver and platinum

USD/JPY

Current level - 117.68

My outlook remains bullish, for a break through 118.65 resistance, towards 120.00 sentiment area. Initial intraday support lies at 117.00, followed by 116.00 crucial area.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 118.21 120.00 117.00 116.00 118.65 121.70 116.50 114.80

GBP/USD

Current level - 1.2355

The overall outlook remains bearish below 1.2460 resistance, for a break through 1.2300, towards 1.2080 zone.