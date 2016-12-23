|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Written by DeltaStock Inc. |
Dec 23 16 09:37 GMT
|
Forex Technical Analysis
EUR/USD
Current level - 1.0445
Yesterday's short-lived spoke above 1.0470 doesn't change the overall bearish outlook and the intraday bias is already negative, for a break through 1.0416, towards 1.0350 low.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|1.0470
|1.0540
|1.0416
|1.0350
|1.0470
|1.0680
|1.0350
|1.0195
USD/JPY
Current level - 117.36
The intraday bias is neutral, with an initial support at 117.00, followed by the 116.50 low. Trigger on the upside is 118.65.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|118.21
|120.00
|117.00
|116.00
|118.65
|121.70
|116.50
|114.80
GBP/USD
Current level - 1.2295
The pair broke through 1.2310 low and my outlook remains bearish, for a slide towards 1.2080 target mark. Initial resistance lies at 1.2310, followed by the crucial 1.2386
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|1.2386
|1.2772
|1.2203
|1.2203
|1.2460
|1.3130
|1.2080
|1.2080
About the Author
DeltaStock Inc. - Online Forex & Securities Broker
