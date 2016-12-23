<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Forex Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level - 1.0445

Yesterday's short-lived spoke above 1.0470 doesn't change the overall bearish outlook and the intraday bias is already negative, for a break through 1.0416, towards 1.0350 low.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.0470 1.0540 1.0416 1.0350 1.0470 1.0680 1.0350 1.0195

USD/JPY

Current level - 117.36

The intraday bias is neutral, with an initial support at 117.00, followed by the 116.50 low. Trigger on the upside is 118.65.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 118.21 120.00 117.00 116.00 118.65 121.70 116.50 114.80

GBP/USD

Current level - 1.2295

The pair broke through 1.2310 low and my outlook remains bearish, for a slide towards 1.2080 target mark. Initial resistance lies at 1.2310, followed by the crucial 1.2386