<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Forex Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level - 1.0461

The violation of 1.0495 support has reinstated the bearish bias and my outlook is negative, for a slide towards 1.0350, en route to 1.0195. Initial minor resistance lies at 1.0495.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.0495 1.0680 1.0450 1.0350 1.0590 1.0870 1.0350 1.0195 Profit-taking affects gold curbing silver and platinum

USD/JPY

Current level - 117.79

The outlook here is positive above 117.20 intraday support, for a rise towards 118.65, en route to 120.+ area.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 118.65 120.00 117.20 116.00 118.65 121.70 116.00 114.80

GBP/USD

Current level - 1.2290

The bias is bearish again below 1.2310, for a slide towards 1.2200 lows. Next support is projected around 1.2080 target mark.