|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Written by DeltaStock Inc. |
Jan 04 17 09:42 GMT
|
Forex Technical Analysis
EUR/USD
Current level - 1.0427
Yesterday's slide performed a precise test of 1.0350 support and current rebound should be considered corrective, preceding a new leg downwards, to 1.0195 area. Initial intraday resistance lies at 1.0450, followed by the major hurdle at 1.0495.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|1.0450
|1.0680
|1.0350
|1.0350
|1.0495
|1.0870
|1.0350
|1.0195
USD/JPY
Current level - 117.76
My outlook is positive above 117.20 intraday support, for a break through 118.65 hurdle, towards 120.+ area.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|118.65
|120.00
|117.20
|116.00
|118.65
|121.70
|116.00
|114.80
GBP/USD
Current level - 1.2274
Yesterday's dip to 1.2200 is being corrected and the bias is negative below 1.2310 resistance, for a slide towards 1.2080 target area.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|1.2310
|1.2772
|1.2265
|1.2203
|1.2386
|1.3130
|1.2203
|1.2080
About the Author
DeltaStock Inc. - Online Forex & Securities Broker
RISK DISCLAIMER: These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.