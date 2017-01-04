<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Forex Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level - 1.0427

Yesterday's slide performed a precise test of 1.0350 support and current rebound should be considered corrective, preceding a new leg downwards, to 1.0195 area. Initial intraday resistance lies at 1.0450, followed by the major hurdle at 1.0495.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.0450 1.0680 1.0350 1.0350 1.0495 1.0870 1.0350 1.0195

USD/JPY

Current level - 117.76

My outlook is positive above 117.20 intraday support, for a break through 118.65 hurdle, towards 120.+ area.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 118.65 120.00 117.20 116.00 118.65 121.70 116.00 114.80

GBP/USD

Current level - 1.2274

Yesterday's dip to 1.2200 is being corrected and the bias is negative below 1.2310 resistance, for a slide towards 1.2080 target area.