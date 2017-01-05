<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Forex Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level - 1.0517

My outlook here is counter-trend, for a break through 1.0495 support, towards 1.0350 lows. Initial intraday resistance lies at 1.0590, followed by 1.0680.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.0590 1.0680 1.0495 1.0350 1.0680 1.0870 1.0450 1.0195 Profit-taking affects gold curbing silver and platinum

USD/JPY

Current level - 116.28

Despite yesterday's sell-off my outlook here is positive, for a break through the crucial 117.20, en route to 118.65 resistance.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 117.20 120.00 116.00 116.00 118.65 121.70 115.56 114.80

GBP/USD

Current level - 1.2282

The outlook here is bearish, for a break through 1.2200 hurdle, towards 1.2080 target zone. Key intraday resistance lies at 1.2390.