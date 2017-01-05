|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Written by DeltaStock Inc. |
Jan 05 17 11:12 GMT
|
Forex Technical Analysis
EUR/USD
Current level - 1.0517
My outlook here is counter-trend, for a break through 1.0495 support, towards 1.0350 lows. Initial intraday resistance lies at 1.0590, followed by 1.0680.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|1.0590
|1.0680
|1.0495
|1.0350
Profit-taking affects gold curbing silver and platinum
|1.0680
|1.0870
|1.0450
|1.0195
USD/JPY
Current level - 116.28
Despite yesterday's sell-off my outlook here is positive, for a break through the crucial 117.20, en route to 118.65 resistance.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|117.20
|120.00
|116.00
|116.00
|118.65
|121.70
|115.56
|114.80
GBP/USD
Current level - 1.2282
The outlook here is bearish, for a break through 1.2200 hurdle, towards 1.2080 target zone. Key intraday resistance lies at 1.2390.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|1.2310
|1.2772
|1.2265
|1.2203
|1.2386
|1.3130
|1.2203
|1.2080
About the Author
DeltaStock Inc. - Online Forex & Securities Broker
RISK DISCLAIMER: These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.