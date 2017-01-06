Forex Technical Analysis

|
EUR/USD
Current level - 1.0585
The failure at 1.0490 support led to a renewal of the upmove and the bias remains positive, with a risk of another rise towards 1.0670 resistance zone. Key support lies at 1.0490.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|1.0590
|1.0680
|1.0495
|1.0350
|1.0680
|1.0870
|1.0450
|1.0195
USD/JPY
Current level - 116.15
The intraday bias is already positive after today's reversal at 115.06, for a rise towards 117.20 hurdle. Major support lies at 114.80.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|117.20
|120.00
|115.70
|114.50
|118.65
|121.70
|115.06
|111.40
GBP/USD
Current level - 1.2374
The violation of 1.2360 peak signals a positive bias, for a rise towards 1.2509 resistance mark. Crucial on the downside is 1.2270.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|1.2430
|1.2772
|1.2360
|1.2203
|1.2509
|1.3130
|1.2203
|1.2080
