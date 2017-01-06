<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Forex Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level - 1.0585

The failure at 1.0490 support led to a renewal of the upmove and the bias remains positive, with a risk of another rise towards 1.0670 resistance zone. Key support lies at 1.0490.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.0590 1.0680 1.0495 1.0350 1.0680 1.0870 1.0450 1.0195 Profit-taking affects gold curbing silver and platinum

USD/JPY

Current level - 116.15

The intraday bias is already positive after today's reversal at 115.06, for a rise towards 117.20 hurdle. Major support lies at 114.80.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 117.20 120.00 115.70 114.50 118.65 121.70 115.06 111.40

GBP/USD

Current level - 1.2374

The violation of 1.2360 peak signals a positive bias, for a rise towards 1.2509 resistance mark. Crucial on the downside is 1.2270.