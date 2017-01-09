<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Forex Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level - 1.0534

The recent reversal at 1.0620 signals a bearish bias below 1.0570, for a slide towards 1.0450

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.0570 1.0680 1.0490 1.0350 1.0620 1.0870 1.0450 1.0195

USD/JPY

Current level - 117.39

The outlook is still positive above 116.70 minor support, for a rise towards 118.65 hurdle.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 118.65 120.00 116.70 114.80 118.65 121.70 114.80 111.40

GBP/USD

Current level - 1.2179

The break through 1.2360 shows, that the consolidation pattern above 1.2200 is over and the bias is negative, for a slide towards 1.2080 area. Initial intraday resistance lies at 1.2200, followed by 1.2250.