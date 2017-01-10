|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Written by DeltaStock Inc. |
Jan 10 17 10:49 GMT
Forex Technical Analysis
EUR/USD
Current level - 1.0591
The intraday bias is positive again after the reversal above 1.0490, with a risk of a further rise towards 1.0670 area. Minor intraday support lies at 1.0550.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
1.0625
|
1.0680
|
1.0550
|
1.0350
1.0680
|
1.0870
|
1.0490
|
1.0195
USD/JPY
Current level - 115.89
The slide from 117.50 peak is already over and the intraday bias is neutral within the 116.70-114.80 range.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
117.60
|
120.00
|
115.18
|
114.80
118.65
|
121.70
|
114.80
|
111.40
GBP/USD
Current level - 1.2138
The outlook remains bearish below 1.2200 resistance, for a tight test of 1.2080 support area.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
1.2200
|
1.2360
|
1.2080
|
1.2080
1.2250
|
1.2509
|
1.2080
|
1.2000
