Forex Technical Analysis

Jan 10 12:24 GMT

Daily Forex Technicals | Written by DeltaStock Inc. | Jan 10 17 10:49 GMT

EUR/USD

Current level - 1.0591

The intraday bias is positive again after the reversal above 1.0490, with a risk of a further rise towards 1.0670 area. Minor intraday support lies at 1.0550.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek

1.0625

1.0680

1.0550

1.0350

1.0680

1.0870

1.0490

1.0195

USD/JPY

Current level - 115.89

The slide from 117.50 peak is already over and the intraday bias is neutral within the 116.70-114.80 range.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek

117.60

120.00

115.18

114.80

118.65

121.70

114.80

111.40

GBP/USD

Current level - 1.2138

The outlook remains bearish below 1.2200 resistance, for a tight test of 1.2080 support area.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek

1.2200

1.2360

1.2080

1.2080

1.2250

1.2509

1.2080

1.2000

 

DeltaStock Inc. - Online Forex & Securities Broker

RISK DISCLAIMER: These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.

