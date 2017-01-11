<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Forex Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level - 1.0557

The pair continues its sideways movement between 1.0625 and 1.0490 and only a violation of the mentioned boundaries will show a trend direction

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.0625 1.0680 1.0550 1.0350 1.0680 1.0870 1.0490 1.0195

USD/JPY

Current level - 116.02

The bias is neutral, as trading is still in a consolidation mode above 114.80 major support.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 117.60 120.00 115.18 114.80 118.65 121.70 114.80 111.40

GBP/USD

Current level - 1.2164

The outlook here remains bearish, for a slide towards 1.2000 sentiment zone. Key resistance lies at 1.2200