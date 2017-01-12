<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Forex Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level - 1.0641

Yesterday's dip to 1.0450 shows, that the consolidation pattern below 1.0620 is complete and the bias is positive, for a rise through 1.0670, towards 1.0870. Key support lies at 1.0540.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.0670 1.0670 1.0540 1.0350 1.0670 1.0870 1.0450 1.0195

USD/JPY

Current level - 114.09

The outlook is bearish below 115.60 resistance, for a slide towards 113.30, en route to 111.40.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 115.60 118.65 114.00 113.30 116.70 120.00 113.33 111.40

GBP/USD

Current level - 1.2278

The reversal at 1.2037 signals a positive outlook, for a rise towards 1.2430 area. Key support is projected at 1.2170