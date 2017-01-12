Forex Technical Analysis

ActionForex.com
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by DeltaStock Inc. | Jan 12 17 11:12 GMT

EUR/USD

Current level - 1.0641

Yesterday's dip to 1.0450 shows, that the consolidation pattern below 1.0620 is complete and the bias is positive, for a rise through 1.0670, towards 1.0870. Key support lies at 1.0540.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek

1.0670

1.0670

1.0540

1.0350

1.0670

1.0870

1.0450

1.0195

USD/JPY

Current level - 114.09

The outlook is bearish below 115.60 resistance, for a slide towards 113.30, en route to 111.40.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek

115.60

118.65

114.00

113.30

116.70

120.00

113.33

111.40

GBP/USD

Current level - 1.2278

The reversal at 1.2037 signals a positive outlook, for a rise towards 1.2430 area. Key support is projected at 1.2170

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek

1.2300

1.2430

1.2170

1.2080

1.2430

1.2509

1.2037

1.2000

 

About the Author

DeltaStock Inc. - Online Forex & Securities Broker

RISK DISCLAIMER: These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.

