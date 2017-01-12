|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Written by DeltaStock Inc. |
Jan 12 17 11:12 GMT
|
Forex Technical Analysis
EUR/USD
Current level - 1.0641
Yesterday's dip to 1.0450 shows, that the consolidation pattern below 1.0620 is complete and the bias is positive, for a rise through 1.0670, towards 1.0870. Key support lies at 1.0540.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|
1.0670
|
1.0670
|
1.0540
|
1.0350
|
1.0670
|
1.0870
|
1.0450
|
1.0195
USD/JPY
Current level - 114.09
The outlook is bearish below 115.60 resistance, for a slide towards 113.30, en route to 111.40.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|
115.60
|
118.65
|
114.00
|
113.30
|
116.70
|
120.00
|
113.33
|
111.40
GBP/USD
Current level - 1.2278
The reversal at 1.2037 signals a positive outlook, for a rise towards 1.2430 area. Key support is projected at 1.2170
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|
1.2300
|
1.2430
|
1.2170
|
1.2080
|
1.2430
|
1.2509
|
1.2037
|
1.2000
About the Author
DeltaStock Inc. - Online Forex & Securities Broker
