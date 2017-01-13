Forex Technical Analysis

|
EUR/USD
Current level - 1.0630
The recent test of 1.0680 has failed, but today's slide should be considered corrective, preceding an advance towards 1.0870. Initial major support lies at 1.0540-60.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|1.0680
|1.0680
|1.0540
|1.0350
Profit-taking affects gold curbing silver and platinum
|1.0680
|1.0870
|1.0450
|1.0195
USD/JPY
Current level - 114.81
The overall bias remains bearish below 115.65 resistance, for a slide towards 113.35 area.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|115.60
|118.65
|113.75
|113.30
|116.70
|120.00
|113.33
|111.40
GBP/USD
Current level - 1.2184
Current pullback is expected to be limited above 1.2100 area, for a continuation of the rise towards 1.2430.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|1.2300
|1.2430
|1.2100
|1.2080
|1.2430
|1.2509
|1.2037
|1.2000
