Forex Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level - 1.0630

The recent test of 1.0680 has failed, but today's slide should be considered corrective, preceding an advance towards 1.0870. Initial major support lies at 1.0540-60.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.0680 1.0680 1.0540 1.0350 1.0680 1.0870 1.0450 1.0195

USD/JPY

Current level - 114.81

The overall bias remains bearish below 115.65 resistance, for a slide towards 113.35 area.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 115.60 118.65 113.75 113.30 116.70 120.00 113.33 111.40

GBP/USD

Current level - 1.2184

Current pullback is expected to be limited above 1.2100 area, for a continuation of the rise towards 1.2430.