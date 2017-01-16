|
|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Written by DeltaStock Inc. |
Jan 16 17 10:11 GMT
|
Forex Technical Analysis
EUR/USD
Current level - 1.0605
My outlook here is positive above 1.0540 support, for a break through 1.0680 area, towards 1.0870 major hurdle. Minor intraday support lies at 1.0600.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|
1.0670
|
1.0670
|
1.0540
|
1.0350
Profit-taking affects gold curbing silver and platinum
|
1.0670
|
1.0870
|
1.0450
|
1.0195
USD/JPY
Current level - 113.97
The outlook here is bearish, for a break through 113.35 zone, towards 111.40. Crucial resistance on the upside is 115.65.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|115.60
|118.65
|113.35
|113.30
|116.70
|120.00
|111.40
|111.40
GBP/USD
Current level - 1.1997
The bias is negative below 1.2060 resistance, for a slide towards 1.1900 area. Key hurdle on the upside lies at 1.2130.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|1.2060
|1.2430
|1.2000
|1.1900
|1.2130
|1.2509
|1.1900
|1.1750
About the Author
DeltaStock Inc. - Online Forex & Securities Broker
RISK DISCLAIMER: These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.
More from DeltaStock Inc.:
Latest in Technical Analysis