Forex Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level - 1.0605

My outlook here is positive above 1.0540 support, for a break through 1.0680 area, towards 1.0870 major hurdle. Minor intraday support lies at 1.0600.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.0670 1.0670 1.0540 1.0350 1.0670 1.0870 1.0450 1.0195

USD/JPY

Current level - 113.97

The outlook here is bearish, for a break through 113.35 zone, towards 111.40. Crucial resistance on the upside is 115.65.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 115.60 118.65 113.35 113.30 116.70 120.00 111.40 111.40

GBP/USD

Current level - 1.1997

The bias is negative below 1.2060 resistance, for a slide towards 1.1900 area. Key hurdle on the upside lies at 1.2130.