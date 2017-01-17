<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Forex Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level - 1.0646

Yesterday's reversal at 1.0577 confirms the positive bias, for a break through 1.0670, towards 1.0870 major resistance. Minor intraday support lies at 1.0620.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.0680 1.0680 1.0540 1.0350 1.0680 1.0870 1.0450 1.0195 Profit-taking affects gold curbing silver and platinum

USD/JPY

Current level - 113.33

The outlook remains bearish below 113.75 resistance, for a slide towards 111.40 support area. Crucial on the upside is 114.30.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 113.75 118.65 113.00 111.40 114.30 120.00 111.40 111.40

GBP/USD

Current level - 1.2118

The rebound after 1.1984 low is testing 1.2130 resistance area and next hurdle lies at 1.2230. Initial intraday support is projected at 1.2080.