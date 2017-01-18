|
Forex Technical Analysis
EUR/USD
Current level - 1.0680
The outlook is still positive, for a rise towards 1.0780, en route to 1.0870 zone. Initial intraday support lies at 1.0670, followed by 1.0630.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|1.0680
|1.0680
|1.0630
|1.0350
|1.0680
|1.0870
|1.0540
|1.0195
USD/JPY
Current level - 113.34
The bias remains negative below 113.75 resistance, for a slide towards 111.40 support area.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|113.75
|118.65
|112.50
|111.40
|114.30
|120.00
|111.40
|111.40
GBP/USD
Current level - 1.2344
Yesterday's massive rise during Britain's PM speech has peaked below 1.2430 resistance and the intraday bias is corrective, before another leg upwards, to 1.2570. Initial intraday support lies at 1.2300, followed by 1.2230.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|1.2430
|1.2570
|1.2300
|1.2230
|1.2570
|1.2780
|1.2230
|1.1984
