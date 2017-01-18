<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Forex Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level - 1.0680

The outlook is still positive, for a rise towards 1.0780, en route to 1.0870 zone. Initial intraday support lies at 1.0670, followed by 1.0630.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.0680 1.0680 1.0630 1.0350 1.0680 1.0870 1.0540 1.0195 Profit-taking affects gold curbing silver and platinum

USD/JPY

Current level - 113.34

The bias remains negative below 113.75 resistance, for a slide towards 111.40 support area.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 113.75 118.65 112.50 111.40 114.30 120.00 111.40 111.40

GBP/USD

Current level - 1.2344

Yesterday's massive rise during Britain's PM speech has peaked below 1.2430 resistance and the intraday bias is corrective, before another leg upwards, to 1.2570. Initial intraday support lies at 1.2300, followed by 1.2230.