Forex Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level - 1.0647

My outlook here is counter-trend, for a break through 1.0660 intraday resistance, towards 1.0780 zone. Trigger on the upside is 1.0700.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.0660 1.0780 1.0630 1.0350 1.0780 1.0870 1.0540 1.0195

USD/JPY

Current level - 114.83

Yesterday's break through 113.75 signals a larger corrective pattern and the intraday bias is slightly positive above the mentioned level, capped at 115.65.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 115.65 118.65 112.50 111.40 113.75 120.00 111.40 111.40

GBP/USD

Current level - 1.2305

The pullback after 1.2415 high should be considered corrective, so my outlook is bullish, for a break through the crucial 1.2350, en route to 1.2570. Initial intraday support lies at 1.2230.