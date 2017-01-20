<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Forex Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level - 1.0683

Yesterday's dip to 1.0588 signals a positive bias, for a break through 1.0720 resistance towards 1.0780. Minor intraday support lies at 1.0660.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.020 1.0780 1.0660 1.0350 1.0780 1.0870 1.0540 1.0195 Profit-taking affects gold curbing silver and platinum

USD/JPY

Current level - 114.60

The rise form 112.50 has failed to break through 115.65 resistance and the intraday outlook is bearish, for a violation of 114.40, towards 113.75.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 115.65 118.65 114.40 111.40 113.75 120.00 113.75 111.40

GBP/USD

Current level - 1.2363

The outlook here is positive, for a rise towards 1.2430, en route to 1.2570 area.