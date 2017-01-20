Forex Technical Analysis

|
EUR/USD
Current level - 1.0683
Yesterday's dip to 1.0588 signals a positive bias, for a break through 1.0720 resistance towards 1.0780. Minor intraday support lies at 1.0660.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|
1.020
|
1.0780
|
1.0660
|
1.0350
|
1.0780
|
1.0870
|
1.0540
|
1.0195
USD/JPY
Current level - 114.60
The rise form 112.50 has failed to break through 115.65 resistance and the intraday outlook is bearish, for a violation of 114.40, towards 113.75.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|
115.65
|
118.65
|
114.40
|
111.40
|
113.75
|
120.00
|
113.75
|
111.40
GBP/USD
Current level - 1.2363
The outlook here is positive, for a rise towards 1.2430, en route to 1.2570 area.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|
1.2350
|
1.2570
|
1.2230
|
1.2230
|
1.2430
|
1.2780
|
1.2130
|
1.1984
