Forex Technical Analysis
EUR/USD
Current level - 1.0742
The bias here remains positive above 1.0715 support zone, for a tight test of 1.0780 hurdle. Crucial on the downside is 1.0625 low.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|1.0780
|1.0780
|1.0715
|1.0350
|1.0780
|1.0870
|1.0625
|1.0195
USD/JPY
Current level - 113.44
My outlook here remains bearish, for a break through 112.56 low, towards 111.40 support zone. Key resistance lies at 114.50.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|114.50
|118.65
|112.56
|111.40
|115.65
|120.00
|111.40
|111.40
GBP/USD
Current level - 1.2444
The uptrend is intact, heading towards 1.2570 projection. Key support lies at 1.2350-60 area
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|1.2509
|1.2570
|1.2350
|1.2230
|1.2570
|1.2780
|1.2230
|1.1984
