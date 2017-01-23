<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Forex Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level - 1.0742

The bias here remains positive above 1.0715 support zone, for a tight test of 1.0780 hurdle. Crucial on the downside is 1.0625 low.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.0780 1.0780 1.0715 1.0350 1.0780 1.0870 1.0625 1.0195

USD/JPY

Current level - 113.44

My outlook here remains bearish, for a break through 112.56 low, towards 111.40 support zone. Key resistance lies at 114.50.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 114.50 118.65 112.56 111.40 115.65 120.00 111.40 111.40

GBP/USD

Current level - 1.2444

The uptrend is intact, heading towards 1.2570 projection. Key support lies at 1.2350-60 area