Forex Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level - 1.0741

My outlook here is counter-trend, for a break through the crucial 1.0705, towards 1.0580 area.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.0780 1.0780 1.0715 1.0350 1.0780 1.0870 1.0625 1.0195

USD/JPY

Current level - 113.08

The intraday bias is positive and a break through 114.10 key resistance will signal a finale of the whole slide from 115.65.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 114.10 118.65 112.56 111.40 115.65 120.00 111.40 111.40

GBP/USD

Current level - 1.2469

Yesterday's rise has peaked at 1.2545 and the bias is negative, for a slide towards 1.2350 zone. Key resistance lies at 1.2570