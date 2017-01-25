<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Forex Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level - 1.0727

The second failure below 1.0780 signals a negative outlook, for a slide towards 1.0625 area. Initial intraday support lies at 1.0688.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.0780 1.0780 1.0688 1.0350 1.0780 1.0870 1.0625 1.0195 Profit-taking affects gold curbing silver and platinum

USD/JPY

Current level - 113.60

My outlook here is positive, for a break through 114.10 resistance, towards 115.65 area. Crucial on the downside is 112.85.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 114.10 118.65 112.56 111.40 115.65 120.00 111.40 111.40

GBP/USD

Current level - 1.2521

Yesterday's dip to 1.2415 was corrective in nature, so the bias here is positive, for a rise towards 1.2640 zone.