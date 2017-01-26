<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Forex Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level - 1.0739

The fourth failure below 1.0780 confirms the negative outlook, for a slide towards 1.0625 area. Initial intraday support lies at 1.0688.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.0780 1.0780 1.0688 1.0350 1.0780 1.0870 1.0625 1.0195 Profit-taking affects gold curbing silver and platinum

USD/JPY

Current level - 113.61

My outlook here remains bullish, for a break through 114.10 resistance, towards 115.65 area.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 114.10 118.65 112.56 111.40 115.65 120.00 111.40 111.40

GBP/USD

Current level - 1.2644

The upmove is still intact, marching towards 1.2720, en route to 1.2773 weekly peak. Crucial on the downside is 1.2540 and a violation of that area will signal a reversal of the whole uptrend since 1.1984 low.