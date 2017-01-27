<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Forex Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level - 1.0662

The recent break through 1.0710 confirms the reversal below 1.0780 and my outlook remains negative, for a slide towards 1.0580. Initial intraday resistance lies at 1.0710.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.0710 1.0780 1.0625 1.0350 1.0780 1.0870 1.0580 1.0195

USD/JPY

Current level - 115.24

My outlook here remains bullish, for a break through 115.65 hurdle, towards 116.70 area. Initial intraday support lies at 114.80, followed by 114.10.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 114.10 118.65 112.56 111.40 115.65 120.00 111.40 111.40

GBP/USD

Current level - 1.2546

Yesterday's slide has confirmed a reversal at 1.2672 and my outlook is negative, for a sell-off towards 1.2415 area. Initial intraday resistance lies at 1.2608.