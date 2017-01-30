<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Forex Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level - 1.0721

My outlook here is negative, for a break through 1.0656 low towards 1.0580 area.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.0740 1.0780 1.0660 1.0350 1.0780 1.0870 1.0580 1.0195 Profit-taking affects gold curbing silver and platinum

USD/JPY

Current level - 114.58

Today's pullback should be considered corrective, before another leg upwards, to 116.70 area. Initial intraday support lies at 114.10.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 115.65 118.65 114.10 111.40 116.70 120.00 112.56 111.40

GBP/USD

Current level - 1.2563

The bias is still negative, for a slide towards 1.2415 zone. Key hurdle lies at 1.2608.