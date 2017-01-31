Forex Technical Analysis

|
EUR/USD
Current level - 1.0693
Despite yesterday's rebound after 1.0620 low, my outlook is negative again, for a slide towards 1.0580. Crucial on the upside is 1.0740 high
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|1.0740
|1.0780
|1.0620
|1.0350
|1.0780
|1.0870
|1.0580
|1.0195
USD/JPY
Current level - 113.57
The break through 114.10 signals a negative bias with a risk of another test at 115.50 lows. Initial intraday resistance lies at 114.10.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|114.10
|118.65
|112.56
|111.40
|115.65
|120.00
|111.40
|111.40
GBP/USD
Current level - 1.2500
My outlook here remains negative, for a slide towards 1.2415 support. Resistance is projected at 1.2540
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|1.2540
|1.2780
|1.2415
|1.2230
|1.2672
|1.2780
|1.2415
|1.1984
