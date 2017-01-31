<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Forex Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level - 1.0693

Despite yesterday's rebound after 1.0620 low, my outlook is negative again, for a slide towards 1.0580. Crucial on the upside is 1.0740 high

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.0740 1.0780 1.0620 1.0350 1.0780 1.0870 1.0580 1.0195

USD/JPY

Current level - 113.57

The break through 114.10 signals a negative bias with a risk of another test at 115.50 lows. Initial intraday resistance lies at 114.10.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 114.10 118.65 112.56 111.40 115.65 120.00 111.40 111.40

GBP/USD

Current level - 1.2500

My outlook here remains negative, for a slide towards 1.2415 support. Resistance is projected at 1.2540