Forex Technical Analysis

EUR/USD
Current level - 10778
The breakthrough the crucial 1.0740 signals a positive bias, for a rise towards 1.0870 resistance zone. Initial intraday support lies at 1.0770, followed by 1.0740.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|1.0870
|1.0870
|1.0770
|1.0620
|1.0870
|1.0870
|1.0740
|1.0350
USD/JPY
Current level - 113.30
My outlook here is negative, for another slide towards 111.40 support zone. Crucial on the upside is 114.00 hurdle.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|113.50
|118.65
|112.00
|111.40
|114.00
|120.00
|111.40
|111.40
GBP/USD
Current level - 1.2553
Yesterday's failure at 1.2415 signals a reversal and the outlook is bullish, for a rise towards 1.2670, en route to 1.2770. Key support lies at 1.2515.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|1.2600
|1.2780
|1.2515
|1.2230
|1.2670
|1.2780
|1.2415
|1.1984
