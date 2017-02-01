<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Forex Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level - 10778

The breakthrough the crucial 1.0740 signals a positive bias, for a rise towards 1.0870 resistance zone. Initial intraday support lies at 1.0770, followed by 1.0740.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.0870 1.0870 1.0770 1.0620 1.0870 1.0870 1.0740 1.0350 Profit-taking affects gold curbing silver and platinum

USD/JPY

Current level - 113.30

My outlook here is negative, for another slide towards 111.40 support zone. Crucial on the upside is 114.00 hurdle.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 113.50 118.65 112.00 111.40 114.00 120.00 111.40 111.40

GBP/USD

Current level - 1.2553

Yesterday's failure at 1.2415 signals a reversal and the outlook is bullish, for a rise towards 1.2670, en route to 1.2770. Key support lies at 1.2515.