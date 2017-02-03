<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Forex Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level - 10757

The intraday outlook is negative below 1.0800 area, for a slide towards 1.0620 lows.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.0870 1.0870 1.0770 1.0620 1.0870 1.0870 1.0740 1.0350

USD/JPY

Current level - 113.06

My outlook here is positive after yesterday's dip to 112.00, for a rise towards 114.00 key hurdle.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 114.00 118.65 112.00 111.40 115.65 120.00 111.40 111.40

GBP/USD

Current level - 1.2520

A reversal has been confirmed at 1.2705 and the bias is negative, for a slide towards 1.2415. Key intraday resistance lies at 1.2610.