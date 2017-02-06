|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Written by DeltaStock Inc. |
Feb 06 17 11:08 GMT
|
Forex Technical Analysis
EUR/USD
Current level - 10750
The intraday outlook is bearish below 1.0800 minor resistance, for another dip to 1.0690 before bouncing higher towards 1.0870 hurdle.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|
1.0800
|
1.0870
|
1.0690
|
1.0620
|
1.0870
|
1.0870
|
1.0620
|
1.0350
USD/JPY
Current level - 112.68
My outlook here is negative, for a break through 112.00 area, towards 111.40, en route to 109.80 zone. Key resistance lies at 113.50.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|
113.50
|
118.65
|
112.00
|
111.40
|
114.00
|
120.00
|
111.40
|
111.40
GBP/USD
Current level - 1.2478
The downtrend is intact, for a tight test of 1.2415 support area, before reversal and rise towards 1.2610 zone. Crucial intraday resistance lies at 1.2535.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|
1.2535
|
1.2780
|
1.2415
|
1.2230
|
1.2610
|
1.2780
|
1.2415
|
1.1984
