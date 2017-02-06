<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Forex Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level - 10750

The intraday outlook is bearish below 1.0800 minor resistance, for another dip to 1.0690 before bouncing higher towards 1.0870 hurdle.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.0800 1.0870 1.0690 1.0620 1.0870 1.0870 1.0620 1.0350

USD/JPY

Current level - 112.68

My outlook here is negative, for a break through 112.00 area, towards 111.40, en route to 109.80 zone. Key resistance lies at 113.50.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 113.50 118.65 112.00 111.40 114.00 120.00 111.40 111.40

GBP/USD

Current level - 1.2478

The downtrend is intact, for a tight test of 1.2415 support area, before reversal and rise towards 1.2610 zone. Crucial intraday resistance lies at 1.2535.