Daily Forex Technicals |
Written by DeltaStock Inc. |
Feb 07 17 08:55 GMT
Forex Technical Analysis
EUR/USD
Current level - 10685
The intraday bias remains bearish, as the pair is currently testing the dynamic support around current levels. Crucial on the upside is 1.0750 and only a break through the latter will reinstate the positive outlook for 1.0870.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
1.0750
|
1.0870
|
1.0690
|
1.0620
USD/JPY
Current level - 111.98
The bias remains negative, for a break through 111.40 major support, towards 109.80 area. Crucial on the upside is 113.00 zone.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
113.00
|
118.65
|
111.40
|
111.40
114.00
|
120.00
110.50
|
109.80
GBP/USD
Current level - 1.2435
There is no sign of a reversal here and and eventual break through 1.2415 support could challenge 1.2240 area. Crucial on the upside is 1.2535 high.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
1.2535
|
1.2780
|
1.2415
|
1.2230
1.2610
|
1.2780
1.2240
|
1.1984
