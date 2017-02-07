<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Forex Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level - 10685

The intraday bias remains bearish, as the pair is currently testing the dynamic support around current levels. Crucial on the upside is 1.0750 and only a break through the latter will reinstate the positive outlook for 1.0870.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.0750 1.0870 1.0690 1.0620 1.0870 1.0870 1.0620 1.0350

USD/JPY

Current level - 111.98

The bias remains negative, for a break through 111.40 major support, towards 109.80 area. Crucial on the upside is 113.00 zone.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 113.00 118.65 111.40 111.40 114.00 120.00 110.50 109.80

GBP/USD

Current level - 1.2435

There is no sign of a reversal here and and eventual break through 1.2415 support could challenge 1.2240 area. Crucial on the upside is 1.2535 high.