Forex Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level - 10691

Yesterday's rebound above 1.0640 signals a reversal of th slide form 1.0828 peak and my outlook is already bullish, for a rise towards the mentioned high. Crucial support is still projected at 1.0620.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.0700 1.0870 1.0670 1.0620 1.0828 1.0870 1.0620 1.0350 Profit-taking affects gold curbing silver and platinum

USD/JPY

Current level - 112.33

The rebound above 111.57 low should be considered corrective, preceding a slide towards 109.80 area. Crucial on the upside is 113.50 high.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 112.50 118.65 111.40 111.40 113.50 120.00 110.50 109.80

GBP/USD

Current level - 1.2557

The bias is positive, for a rise towards 1.2610, en route to 1.2705 peak. Crucial on the downside is 1.2495.