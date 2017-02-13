<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Forex Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level - 10648

The downtrend is intact, heading towards 1.0580, en route to 1.0500 area. Crucial resistance on the upside is 1.0700.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.0700 1.0870 1.0580 1.0500 1.0828 1.0870 1.0500 1.0350

USD/JPY

Current level - 113.68

The bias remains positive, for break through 114.00 resistance area, towards 115.65 zone.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 114.10 118.65 113.35 111.40 115.65 120.00 112.50 109.80

GBP/USD

Current level - 1.2512

The intraday outlook is neutral after the recent reversal at 1.2436. Key support lies at 1.2415 and major resistance is projected at 1.2610.